The worth of a principal - and a school - isn't an accountancy matter

Craig Taylor was led to believe the students at Aurora College would be friendly, inquisitive, and characterful.

Just days into the role, strolling around the campus, he has been able to assess that for himself.

Up they came.

“Hey, how’re you going?’’

“What are you doing this weekend?’’

“What’s your net worth?”

The incisive lad who asked that third question didn’t get the numerical answer. Just a little general insight into modest expectations of a public service educator.

Stepping into his new role following Robyn Hickman’s retirement, Taylor did have some concern about the reaction to him showing up as a North Islander with no direct links to the school or its community.

The response turned out to be reassuring and then some.

“Southern hospitality actually exists,’’ he says.

The real estate agent picked him and wife Michelle up at the airport. When they moved into their house the next-door neighbour brought them scones. Then lunch.

For his first introductory tour of the school, he decided he’d walk from the inner city.

As it happens it was the Friday of Matariki weekend.

If you don’t recall the weather that day, you’ve possibly suppressed the memory.

“I thought it might allow me to walk among the community to start to get a feel for it.”

The feeling he got was what it was to be slipping on ice at 2 in the afternoon.

Next day he taxied.

The advice from his new employers was a to-the-point one: just be yourself.

And who is that? Well, Taylor grew up in Whangamatā on the Coromandel Peninsula, a coastal upbringing that nurtured in him a love of the water - the sea, surf, and especially fishing and diving.

“It was a pretty sleepy town until summertime and then the masses would come in and you’d have a bit of fun with the influx of Aucklanders. It would go from a town of about 3000 to over 20,000 - all the bachs filled up.’’

He studied at the Auckland University of Technology graduating a bachelor of marine and environmental science, and also became a diving instructor.

An initial interest in aquaculture as his career of choice co-incided, awkwardly, with a Government-imposed moratorium. A friend encouraged him into teaching; and that was him hooked.

He did his post-graduate diploma at Palmerston North, teaching since 2004 at his former school in Whangamatā, then Hillcrest High School in Hamilton, then at Matamata College, where he was deputy principal since March 2020.

Though he is quick to acknowledge that he still has much to learn about Aurora and the community around it, Taylor has been struck, from the get-go, about how inclusive and supportive the school’s character is.

These aren’t easy times for students, families or communities and the new principal has quickly learned of the burdens that some of his students are carrying.

Like working into the evening and night to earn money to help support their families.

He frowns at that thought. But encouragements abound. Everywhere he looks with his newcomer’s perspective he sees real intimations of resilience from the students, and staff who are passionate about the good that they can do.

Kids have got to be kids, he says. The school has a no-fees sports policy, and a Services Academy - a disciplined military-styled programme that offers opportunities for students to gain life skills in leadership, respect, problem-solving, goal setting, self-discipline and teamwork. The day we’re speaking, those academy students are walking to Bluff, while his Year 8s are at Deep Cove.

We easily see such things as character building and fair enough. But Taylor seizes the chance to add that the same can be true for the mis-steps that young people will so often make.

He’s a strong advocate of the second chance. Being given the chance to rectify, and to learn from, the results of putting a foot wrong. That, too, is part of learning how to be truly resilient.

The pressures on his students aren’t only socio-economic, any more than they can simply be put on Covid-related insecurities, he says.

The need for healthy balance for young people living with the potentially relentless pressures of social media looms large in his thinking.

Aurora’s a school that is picking up momentum. For a while, there, its roll was down to around 300, but the upturn had reached about 545 “and I believe we’re pushing maybe close to 600 next year’’.

Outside work, he’s got a bucket list of places to visit. Southland and southern Fiordland are part of the country he needs to get to know. Still an ardent diver, he’s mightily looking forward to getting into those southern coastal waters.

He’s already told Michelle that they should go cage diving among the great whites off Stewart Island.

“She asked if I’d taken a life insurance policy out on her.’’

We’ll assume the answer was no, and that recent questioning about his net worth wasn’t a factor in his thinking.

But Craig Taylor is still thinking about that young man’s question.

“I hope one day I get to ask him what his net worth is, and he’ll blow me away,’’ he decides. “More than likely it will be more than mine.’’