Why three Southland territorial councils? The question that keeps coming back

Southland’s councils will emerge from October’s election to face massive changes imposed by Government - and further reforms proposed by a panel reviewing the future of local government. Just one upshot of which is that the need for the south to have three territorial councils is again coming up for debate.

Southland has a population barely topping 100,000. They are served by three territorial councils, each of which has itself over time been formed by amalgamations.

Southland District Council was a merger between four bodies – Southland, Wallace and Stewart Island county councils and the Winton Borough Council. Invercargill City took in Bluff. Gore District took in Mataura.

The question has periodically been asked - should we not see more of this? Particularly in the context of upcoming government reforms?

One of this year’s mayoral contenders, Kirsty Pickett in Southland District, has indicated whether amalgamation is in the best interest of Southland is “a conversation we need to have’’ though more evidence was needed before she’d be drawn on her preference.

Southland has shown a fair measure of traditional resistance, particularly in recent times, to amalgamations.

Following the Local Government Commission reforms of the 1980s things have settled down into the present form, with the catchcry arising from the councils themselves that the better route to efficiency is enhanced co-operation - “Integration not amalgamation’’.

Otherwise, as longstanding ICC chief executive Richard King asked in his retirement interview, where would the amalgamation process stop?

With a Southland council subsumed by Otago’s, which might then in turn become part of single Christchuch-based council? Or a national one based in Wellington – or even Auckland?

In 1997 a poll by The Southland Times found that 46 per cent of ratepayers opposed amalgamation, 37 percent favoured it, and the rest were undecided.

Back then concerted push by the OneSouthland movement had emerged. It was spearheaded by Jim Ryan - a Southland businessman with strong National Party credentials - and prominent among the supporters was Labour MP Mark Peck.

The two had in their separate roles been stroppy political antagonists, but agreed on this cause. National’s Clutha-Southland MP Bill English didn’t throw up his hands at the idea, though he stressed that a single council would need a strong network of appropriately influential community boards.

Among the councils themselves the stiffest resistance from the councils themselves was from the smallest, Gore.

An even more expansive merger was possible, but there was never much of a concerted push for a full unitary authority, which would also have roped in the regional council Environment Southland.

And as the ‘98 election approached the OneSouthland proponents were forced to accept they were emphatically out of time to propel the merger of even two of the three territorial councils by then.

The public had not risen up sufficiently to trigger a proposal to the Local Government Commission, which in any case would have then required an extensive process of review and public consultation.

Rather than regathering after the election, the movement fell away. It may be that the three councils did enough by proclaiming the efficiency-enhancing capabilities of a Shared Services Forum and showed enough co-operative intent to defuse concerns.

Or that the majority of the public was simply seen to be too resistant.

But the issue is hardly done and dusted.

Right now the core responsibilities of our local councils are changing underneath them, partly as a result of Government legislation. Major changes to resource management legislation and water service reforms are upon us, and the present funding model which leans so heavily on suctioning money from ratepayers, with notorious cases of underinvestment in infrastructure, is acknowledged to be failing.

The local government sector asked their Minister to initiate the current review into the future for local government, and the panel undertaking this will present its draft report for consultation at the end of October - so for the time being its contents just far enough out of reach to cloud present election rhetoric with uncertainty.

But we have a real steer in what the panel chair Jim Palmer told the LGNZ conference in July.

“ We don’t have a firm view on what the future structure should look like. However, we have developed design principles that need to be present in any future system. . . . to be honest we are still considering all of the feedback we have recently received.

On the one hand, he said : ‘’It’s irrefutable that we need to use technology and economies of scale and scope to streamline processes and systems ...We need to rethink systems and structures…

‘On the other: ’We’ve heard loud and clear that we need to keep the ‘local’ in local government while realising the benefits of economies of scale and scope.’’

If it were simply a case that responsibilities are being stripped from councils by more centralised agencies for the likes of water management and the preparation of district plans, leaving the councils (for better or worse) with less to do then the case for amalgamations would be all the stronger.

But the panel’s recommendations aren’t shaping up to be a simple reduction of responsibilities

Panel member Penny Hulse put it this way when she spoke to the local government conference: “We need a whole new approach to how we value and think about local government’s role. . . .

It would have to play a far greater role in grappling with big issues like climate change to loss of social cohesion and challenging economic conditions, none of which were going to be solved through a centralised approach from Wellington alone, she said.

“These complex issues will also need to be solved at place, solved locally”.

However she also spoke of the need to “rethink how local government facilitates democracy, not delivers it’’.

She envisaged local government asking how it could use its people, purchasing power, infrastructure facilities and its relationships and reach to “create greater value for their communities.’’

And this would require "new institutional arrangements’’.

It is surely telling that the panel has spoke of the need to remove some of the prescriptive requirements associated with long term plans, annual plans, and rating-setting processes.

Local government needs the flexibility to create new revenue generating tools, she said.

A few emphatic additional points: the panel believes the voting age should be lowered to 16, the terms of elected members extended beyond three years, and the Treaty of Waitangi needs to be more explicitly stated within the local government system.

123rf What could possibly go wrong? Or right?

Local Government NZ, which represents regional, city and district councils, has its own views about what change should look like.

And when it comes to amalgamations, it would not want anyone to uncritically accept the view that having fewer-but-larger councils will cost less and be more capable.

The association points to international research to the contrary –finding that in councils where each councillor represents a smaller number of residents, people find it easier to make personal contact with their councillors, and to assess their performance.

In general, the larger the council the lower the proportion of people turning out to vote.

LGNZ has encouraged the panel to consider what functions – given appropriate funding – could be devolved to councils.

These include social housing, public health, services for older citizens and youth, employment/skill development services, community based mental healths services, migrant resettlement services, “aspects of education: local child poverty initiatives such as food in schools and urban farms to promote food resilience, and stronger roles in arts, culture, sport and recreation.

For funding, it has asked the panel to consider that councils are given a share of central government revenue to complement property taxes.

This should be calculated on the basis of three things: council population; any extra services councils are allocated following the review; and, for equalising purposes, a weighting to reflect the needs of low socio-economic communities

Also, it wants councils to be permitted to choose complementary funding measures to fairly raise income from people and organisations that particularly benefit from, or impose costs on, the activities of local government.

This includes “value uplift charges’’ levying a proportion of the increase in the unimproved capital value of private land due to public sector transport infrastructure investments.

Also bed taxes; higher penalties for parking and other offences; and congestion charges.

The councils have also sent the panel the message that there needs to be greater use of deliberative democracy tools like citizens’ juries, assemblies and project-based participation.

They want the panel to look beyond just one-off exercises, and to promote neighbourhood governance structures that have an ongoing presence – such as smaller local authorities, community boards, local boards or other “sub-municipal’’ structures to enable citizens to provide feedback in real time.

“Active citizenship and trust in our civic institutions starts in the neighbourhood by enabling people to participate in the decisions that affect their immediate lives,’’ the councils have told the panel.

“Therefore, we need neighbourhood governing bodies to enable this.’’

The panel’s draft report goes to the Minister of Local Government on October 28. After submissions the final report is due in June next year.