Invercargill mayors - resplendent in rabbit robes

Rabbits provided the fur for a vast industry.

On the world fashion market the versatile bunny showed up in the guise of… deep breath … black fox, brown fox, leopard, lion, red fox, seal, tiger, white fox, Arctic seal, Australian seal, bay seal, beaverette, beaverine, chinchillette, electric beaver, bluerette, castorette, marmotine, muskratine, musquash, electric mole, erminette, French chinchilla, meskin beaver, meskin ermine, moline, minkony, sealette, sealine, squirrelette, squirreline, miniver and visonette.

The white ermine robes of high officials are the winter skins of stoats from cold climates and the black flecks in the robes are tails of the stoats which remain black after the rest of the animal has acquired a coat that camouflages it in snow.

In 1902 it was calculated that 108,000 ermine skins would be needed for the peers’ robes for the forthcoming coronation of King Edward VII.

Alas for Invercargill, Sir Tim’s ermine mayoral robe is actually miniver – bunny – and not stoat.

READ MORE:

* The starboard-soaking launch of a faithful Te Anau steamer

* A good day's work at Redan, 1963

* How shipwreck survivors' 1865 journey to safety ended



Hot diggity dog

The Sir Peter Supa Dog was first introduced to the Invercargill public on March 27 1998 by George Olds at Pomona Takeaways. Each weighed 360gm and hit 30cm and sold for $2.

They were dispatched as far as Auckland for expat Southlanders and 30,000 had been sold by October 2000.

The hot dog first appeared in the United States at the end of the 1800s as one more variation of the strong German sausage heritage.

It can be either battered on a stick, enclosed in a bun or just plain cooked. The record is 60 metres and there are various eating records but, with no standardised dog, this is difficult to judge and to crown a world champion.

Lightning triple fatality

Southland’s worst day for lightning was November 14 1883 when three people died in separate strikes.

The 34 year old Arthur Crisp​​ was struck while waiting for a train at the Elles Rd Station, 10-year-old Euphemia Kilpatrick died at Forest Hill and 14-year-old Alexander McGregor was killed at North Forest Hill

One report read: “During the thunderstorm that passed over the town yesterday afternoon, a fatal accident occurred which deprives a family of its head, and society of a most useful and esteemed member. Mr Arthur Crisp, in company with some friends, was at the Elles Road station, just a few minutes before the train was due, somewhere about the front of the waiting-shed, when the flash preceding one of the severest peals of thunder, struck the shed and Mr Crisp.

‘’There were a considerable number of people about and as soon as alarm would allow them to act, attention was turned to the unfortunate man. It was found that he was alive. A cab was procured with all haste and he was driven to the hospital, but life was extinct before their destination was reached.”