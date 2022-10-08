Mt Burns - where alpine flowers beckon

Key Summit, at 918m and about an hour up the Routeburn Track from The Divide, is one of the most popular short walks in Fiordland National Park.

Mount Burns, which is reached after an hour’s climb up from the carpark at the Borland Saddle, is the most accessible place in Southland in which to enjoy alpine plants such as edelweiss, snow marguerite, Mount Cook buttercup, alpine daisies, spaniards and many more.

The abundance of alpine flowers in a good season draws photographers and botanists and it was from these sites that botanist Sir Alan Mark did much of his collecting of specimens for artist Nancy Adams to illustrate their book New Zealand Alpine Plants.

Our healthy climate

Southland’s newspapers were constantly at war with critics of the Southland climate.

The Southland Times of March 16 1874 said:

“We have been at a few towns and cities in the world, but never at any place which was more characterised by beautiful and healthy children than Invercargill.

‘’It is a perfect pleasure to see the hundreds upon hundreds of fine, free-stepping boys and girls who turn out here on gala occasions, and if Mr Holloway, or any other observant visitor to the district, had attended the circus on Saturday afternoon, when an entertainment was given specially for the young people, he would have read in the graceful, well-shaped forms, the clear eyes, and deliciously fresh-looking faces of the children who were present, a striking commentary on the health-giving, growth-promoting qualities of the climate of the district.”

Mr Holloway, a recent immigrant, had been commenting on the health of poor rural children in England.

An early serviceman

Southlander Fred Hale was perhaps New Zealand’s first soldier to serve the Queen overseas. At the Invercargill Grammar School – Middle School – Fred won a certificate for merit in 1875 but was expelled for pinning the message ‘Mac is an ass’ to the coat-tails of his teacher George McLeod, the gravity of this error of judgement no doubt impressed upon him in the guise of a sound thrashing.

He had been dobbed in by the girls.

In March 1885 he was in Sydney when the acting Premier of New South Wales, Hon. William Bede Dalley called for volunteers to help the British effort in the Sudan.

A cavalry contingent was formed and 734 officers and men, and 200 horses embarked on the Iberia and the Nemesis.

The ships collided while leaving Circular Quay but eventually reached the Middle East.

New South Wales, and Dalley in particular, earned much praise from British Empire countries for the prompt response to the conflict.

There were few casualties and Fred returned home safely.