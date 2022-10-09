Still pipin' hot after 125 years - the City of Invercargill Highland Pipe Band

A skilled skirl of pipes during rehearsals for the Pipin' Hot concert at Invercargill's Civic Theatre on Friday October 14.

Invercargill is home to the oldest pipe band in the southern hemisphere, next week marking its 125th anniversary with plenty of strength still in its lungs. Michael Fallow reports.

The formidable founder of Invercargill’s pipe band mentioned to his sons over breakfast that it might be a “novelty’’.

Such a meek description was hardly typical of Lt Colonel James Thomson, a man not known for his timidity.

An authoritative figure he was called, perhaps not to his face, the Old Colonel. And here he was in town had already been home to a fife and drum band, a bugle band and several brass bands. Little wonder he saw a serious omission.

Supplied Lt Colonel James Thomson

Thomson was described by the band’s first historian, F W G Miller, as “a splendid type of Scot with a powerful and unforgettable personality’’

His flinty side was there from the outset. He’d had a falling out with the secretary of the already-formed Caledonian Society, Kenneth Cameron, and bridled at talk of that man’s inclusion

But others prevailed, apparently not without difficulty, on the grounds of sheer practicality. Kenny Cameron was an exceptional player. In fact, once permitted entry, he promptly became Pipe Major.

The Old Colonel wasn’t a man lightly to be crossed. The new bandsmen weren’t delicate petals by any means but even so, a dressing down from Thomson was reportedly an experience never to be forgotten.

The Caledonian Pipe Band of Southland’s startup rules were clear on the standards required.

It should have 20 active members, not counting the president, and all should be either Scots or of Scottish descent. Young members would be admitted for instruction on probation. But, just to be clear, any promotion into the band itself would be on a ballot, according to merit and when a vacancy occurred.

Almost all the old-time members were teetotallers.

You read that right.

Drum-Major James Macgregor stood as a beaming exception. When once asked if the band might be offered a dram he replied: “No, I drink all the whisky for this band.’’

There is no strong evidence that this characteristic persisted unbroken throughout the following 125 years.

The members were able to provide their own instruments but uniforms were another thing. The first time they marched was in civvies and the Mayor, J A Hanan, wasn’t having that. A campaign to equip the band with uniforms and drums was launched,and more pipes were required as well.

The tartan , the famous Royal Stewart, was manufactured in Mosgiel and 16 sets of bagpipes were by the famed Duncan MacDougall of Aberfeldy, Scotland,

Right from the get-go it was an intrepid band. Hanan had given Prime Minister Richard Seddon a nudge and the southerners were invited to travel at the Government’s expense, sworn in as temporary members of our military force, to take part in Australia’s Commonwealth celebrations in late 1900.

They struck up a tune as the steamer Tutanekei reached the Sydney Heads, receiving a ringing cheers from many other harbour craft.

Their tour of duty did have its privations. The accommodation was in tents, wind-whipped dust seriously besmirched their uniforms, the food and ablutions were deemed unmentionable and some of the band fell sick.

But the performances were triumphant. An eight mile parade finished with a review in which 10,000 troops took part.

Under judging, the Southlanders won first place and their playing and presentation were widely praised. A band of 20 or so strapping southerners was also one of rare size in terms of sheer numbers - at the time Sydney’s own pipe band mustered just half a dozen.

Staying into the new year the band played on to events, some huge. The Caledonian Society’s great Federal Meeting drew 25,000 people. An impressive audience, though we might nowadays compare it to the massive viewership of the two Edinburgh Military Tattoo appearances the band has since made.

Supplied Southland pipers make their presence felt - and then some - at Carisbrook, Dunedin, in 1936

Reliably a strong performer at national championships the band reached particular success under the ultra-disciplined Scot J A Magee, never more so than in 1952 when demanding training routines produced national champion results.

Throughout the band’s history Lang Morton stood as a key figure. A member since 1942, he forged a name as a solo piper winning national titles by the mid-1950s, and was pipe major for 30 years.

In 1986 he was appointed Queen’s Piper for the royal tour, playing outside Government House as the Queen ate breakfast each morning.

It was a source of profound pride for him that his son Trevor also became a Queen’s Piper, in 1990.

Supplied Ace piper Lang Morton receiving his QSM from Governor-General Dame Cath Tizard at Government House in 1993.

At 70, Lang Morton was still playing with the band when it competed at the world championships and performed at the Edinburgh tattoo.

The band has undergone a host of name changes: The Southland Pipe Band became the Caledonian Pipe Band of Southland, the Caledonian Pipe Band of Invercargill and the City of Invercargill Caledonian Pipe Band and now the City of Invercargill Highland Pipe Band.

Its competitive successes have long been source of pride, but it’s in the performances at countless events throughout the province, New Zealand and internationally that it has made its deepest impact.

There were hard times, such as the 1973 fire which claimed its headquarters, and a tough period in 2006-07 when the band quietly slid into recess after key people departed and their replacements weren’t to be found

That was a time of serious reconstruction after what became a concerted provincial-wide push for better co-ordination and co-operation.

Supplied Piper Roddy McMillan set a world first - bungy jump while playing the bagpipes in 1994. As for the age-old question of what Scots wear under their kilts . . . these were exceptional circumstances.

It’s long been an innovative band too, including the recording field.

In its classic mode the band made a 1970s recording Slainte, long savoured on tape and record.

A 2001 CD, Pipin’ Hot, followed a genre-crossing series of live concerts merging traditional styles with contemporary, rockier and poppier material, delighted all but the most purse-lipped purists.

As part of the 125th jubilee celebrations, a Pipin’ Hot concert with guest vocalists and dancers is being staged at Invercargill’s Civic Theatre on October 14. It is, unsurprisingly, a sell-out.

Invercargill’s is one of only 19 grade one bands in the world. New Zealand. That doesn’t mean it lacks local competition. New Zealand, with five, is a stronghold for the genre.

Yet Invercargill stands tall even in that company: particularly in terms of depth with a total five bands; in grades one, three and four and - a real rarity in New Zealand - two juvenile bands.

“And we’re looking at a third,’’ says the Grade One Pipe Major Alasdair MacKenzie, happily.

Although each band competes separately, they together comprise one big organisation; and MacKenzie believes that unity helps provide the organisation’s real strength.

On top of that, the demands of location also keep the whole outfit on its mettle.

Travel is particularly an issue, which means the sense of unity benefits from what he lightly calls “all the cheese roll making’’.

“I do think that all the fundraising we do helps make us successful.’’

Invercargill has laid claim to nine national titles during the past nine years. That included particularly gratifying results when it hosted the 2020 national championships.

John Hawkins/Stuff Drum Major Nathan Harris leading ILT City of Invercargill Highland Pipe Band along Gala Street towards Queens Park, during the Grade 2 Street March section of the Royal NZ Pipe Bands Association National Championships 2020 in Invercargill

MacKenzie savours one particular memory from that weekend. Granted, that was the event where the grade 1 band achieved promotion, but it was a real boost that their juveniles also claimed a win, topping their nemesis at the nationals, the St Andrews College band.

Because this is a 125-year-old band with an acute sense of its future.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Rising generations are a crucial part of the City of Invercargill Highland Pipe Band. From left are Michael Bishop, Bevan Shaw, 9, Mason Marshall, 9, and Pipe Major Alasdair MacKenzie.

The 2020 champs were hosted on the very brink of the Covid pandemic’s emergence and In the crowd that day was the soon-to-be-famous director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield.

Invercargill was hardly immune to the hammering that so many cultural, social and sporting organisations took in subsequent years, but the band stuck it out and emerged still on a growing trajectory.

The strength of Southland’s piping heritage is reliably there in the reception that the pipers and drummers receive when they let fly.

For all their concentration and focus, the sense that they are stirring not just interest, but emotional reactions in the crowd, is strong.

After all there’s something about the pipes: In unison they thrill crowds and when a solitary piper is called into service, ”It’s a hell of a haunting sound’’.