Marae stones speak of distant homes

The discovery of three pieces of the volcanic rock, scoria, associated with Maori occupation sites on Rakiura and in the Catlins has led to speculation that they may date from the very earliest settlement of southern Aotearoa.

Chemical analysis has shown that the scoria quite likely came from Mehetia Island in the Society Island group.

While it could have arrived trapped in the roots of driftwood, it is more likely to have been intentionally brought with the voyagers.

It is suggested that these three are ‘‘marae stones’’ transported as a spiritual link with the homeland, much as people today keep heirlooms and souvenirs.

The first was discovered by anthropologists Les Lockerbie and David Teviotdale in 1939 at Kings Rock, Papatowai,

The second on nearby Tautuku Peninsula in 1963.

The third by Phillip Smith in sand dunes on the Old Neck on Rakiura.

A not-so-polished performance

The first band in Invercargill started as a fife and drum band in 1862. It became an all-brass band in 1867 and was officially called the Invercargill Garrison Band in 1878.

It was then under the direction of Captain Heywood, known as the father of the brass band movement in New Zealand.

An early account says that the band formed to provide martial encouragement to the various companies of volunteers which had formed partly in response to the wars in the North Island.

The band’s progress was ‘’not alarmingly rapid’’ on the occasion of a visit by Governor George Grey,

The fifes had all been well cleaned and oiled and the drums burnished, and the bass drummer had got his right arm into capital form by indulging with dumbells for a fortnight previously.

‘’As his Excellency stepped up, the band, as is usual on these occasions, began to play the national anthem, but whether from nervousness or want of sufficient practice, or from both, they had not played four bars ere they found themselves in difficulties, and gradually getting from bad to worse, completely broke down in the middle of the melody.”

Soon after, the fifes were discarded in favour of the more showy and voluble brazen instruments.

Powerful paddling feats

The first canoe crossing of Foveaux Strait in modern times was on January 25 1968 when Arthur and Neil Henderson made the trip. They launched their 5 metre canoe at Stirling Point at 5am and completed the crossing at Port William seven hours later.

The next crossing was a solo effort by Paula Greenem on March 27 1977.

First circumnavigation of the South Island by kayak was achieved by Paul Caffyn who left Te Waewae Bay with Max Reynolds on December 21 1977.

He continued northwards alone from Jacksons Bay and arrived back at Te Waewae Bay on April 23 1978.

The account of the trip is written in Obscured by Waves. Here he describes the second day of the westward journey.

“West from Big River, the coastline consists of steep, rocky bluffs with numerous offshore reefs and rocks over which the swell was surging. The bluffs created a backchop which made paddling unpleasant.

‘’As we drew level with the Cavendish River, Max had had enough and headed in towards a cove near the river mouth. The cove was protected on one side by a rocky island with numerous reefs and exposed rocks on the other. Leaving the turbulent waters of the reefs, we paddled into the calm, beer-coloured water of the cove.”