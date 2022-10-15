David Downs: the counter-catastrophist

David Downs, the chief executive of The New Zealand Story, a government-funded international marketing organisation, will speak at Southland Chamber of Commerce event on October 18. Michael Fallow hit him up for a preview.

David Downs does his research. So when we asked if he’d rather lose his arm or his sense of humour, he swiftly phoned a friend.

See, Downs is not only an international marketing leader, business leader, public servant ,board director famously positive cancer survivor and a New Zealander of the Year finalist.

He’s also a comedian.

So is his pal Willy de Wit.

“Tell him the arm,’’ said de Wit, with more authority than most.

He’s a stroke survivor with an arm that isn’t currently a whole hell of a lot of use to him.

“I would have said that too,” Downs assures us.

In more than just a few aspects of his life, Downs seems to have a knack for getting his way, which in this case has meant swiftly drawing promotional attention to his really good friend’s just-released autobiography, Drink, Smoke, Snort, Stroke, which we have on high authority – well, Downs’ – is a hilariously funny, and in parts really honest read, encompassing mental and physical health challenges.

Downs hasn’t done too badly in that respect himself; his positivity has been forged by experiences including a grave diagnosis, confronted with inventiveness and with in his book A Mild Touch of Cancer - now a documentary film.

Supplied David Downs

Down’s capacity to draw attention to attract attention and put it to useful purposes is no small part of the reason why he now heads The New Zealand Story, a government-funded organisation marketing New Zealand to the rest of the world.

Any tips?

If your product’s pretty good, don’t tell an American that, he says.

Humility is a lovely attribute, very much in our natural culture and to our ears “pretty good’’ is a real commendation.

In the US it comes across as something closer to an admission.

“Their benchmark for average is “super awesome’’. If you’re (talking) less than super awesome they’ll think it’s complete crap.’

Serious quantitative and qualitative research models have been telling us that we’re in danger of being our own worst critic, not sufficiently attentive to how our messages are received.

Even across the ditch, our researchers are picking up the message from Australians that, trans-Tasman teasing aside, their perception of New Zealand is at an all-time high; their assessments including

“But the request from our Australian colleagues is that we be more confident.

New Zealand’s “brand’’ value has increased since Covid by 11 per cent to NZ$440 billion, according to a world index based on economic performance, perception, and investment in building brand strength.

Downs sees much to celebrate in the evidence that a there have been changes in the global perceptions of New Zealand, positive in most areas, but we have work to do to put use positive perceptions for our benefit.

We have good reasons, and justifications, to resist a temptation to catastrophise the future, he says.

Wars, pandemics, climate – the world is in a “tricky’’ place at present but our prospects are strong but “the world needs what we’ve got’’ with our incredible food and lifestyle strengths.

“New Zealand is not a small country – were a very large country with a small population.

We’re the size of the UK and Ireland together, with but by world standards Kiwis could fit in a single city.

And in that a context, Southland is to NZ what NZ is to the world. With just 100,000 people on land the size of Belgium, we’re a small population on, proportionately, a vast land mass.

Arising from that are challenges – people are quite often useful to have around– and opportunities arising from such productive soils and potential for industry as well.

It’s an economy in transition, including headline challenges to the Tiwai smelter and dairying, and although strengths like farming and tourism won’t go away, diversification is rightly on the agenda.

The impetus towards clean energy/green hydrogen, data centres and food technology were all interesting opportunities, laden with potential to become success stories worth telling.

Without downplaying tourism promotion, and our traditional marketing strengths, the country should do more to send messages about our strengths in science and technology, our positive impacts on global affairs, and our culture.

Though the promotional body he heads is called The New Zealand Story, he is emphatic that we have much more than one story to tell.

David Downs will speak at a Southland Chamber of Commerce event at SIT Centrestage, Invercargill, on October 18. Seats can be reserved at southlandchamber.co.nz