Waitutu Lodge - at home in an ancient forest

Waitutu Lodge on the western bank of the Wairaurahiri River,

The Waitutu Forest south of Fiordland National Park is increasingly beckoning those who like a soulful side to their recreation. Michael Fallow reports.

Nowhere like Waitutu – are there any? – can be summarised by a single visitor. But when stroppy botanist David Bellamy called it probably the most important forest in the world, the benediction was destined to be repeated time and again.

To this day Waitutu is somehow, simultaneously, sacred and unappreciated.

The forest terraces are a globally distinctive example of ancient podocarp forest that has long confounded commercialisation to remain undeveloped in the best way.

Even its owners, who are legion, don’t necessarily know what they have.

As part of government moves to compensate Māori for land confiscated for European settlement, the South Island Landless Native Act became law in 1906.

Waitutu Lodge

Land between the Wairauahiri and Waitutu rivers were allocated to groups of Ngāi Tahu descent. In 1972 the owners of 23 blocks – 2171ha – formed the Waitutu Incorporation. With family fragmentation, there are now about 1150 owners.

But a good half of them are “unfound’’ and management committee member Sue McKenna says it’s an ongoing project to make contact with them.

Not because there’s great financial benefit attached.

As Dene Cole of Riverton puts it: “The land that was allocated to us was considered worthless and of no vale because of its remoteness.’’

The thing is, assessments of worth can be changeable.

About 80% of the forest is rimu and in the 1970s amid supply shortages, it was seen as a valuable commodity, but a plan to harvest the timber was quickly stopped by the green movement.

In 1996 an agreement was reached with the Government. The incorporation was granted cutting rights over beech production forest at the Longwoods, Rowallan and Woodlaw, – but Waituto itself would have conservation status.

The Crown would manage it through DOC as if it were a national park, though the ownership would remain with the incorporation.

“It was all very well owning the (Waitutu) land,’’ says Cole, “but we had nowhere to stay’’.

So a two-storey lodge was built. To call it a lodge is perhaps a tad ostentatious for what is more like a comfortable 21-bed backpacker-style facility, reachable by a couple of days easy bushwalk, or by jetboating up the Wairauahiri, or by helicopter.

And mightily welcome it proved to be, although hardly high profile until, during the past year, significant marketing has enabled both the forest and lodge to become more visible to domestic and international tourists.

The Waitutu isn’t a carbon copy of the famed Fiordland park.

Waitutu Lodge host caretaker Alan McLeod

The lodge’s host-caretaker Alan McLeod points out that the tramping, from the increasingly famous Hump Ridge track via Port Craig, is not as rugged. And its microclimate, by golly, is milder.

More than any of that, though, McLeod reckons the place has its own soulfulness, a quality that strikes people whether they have come for the tramping, hunting, fishing or more restful experiences,

McKenna feels that she’s “cloaked’’ by that environment.

Dene and Sally Cole in their natural habitat.

For Dene and Sally Cole, it’s embraced their family. He lent a hand in the latter stages of the lodge’s construction – “really, Tiny Metzger was the head sherang’’ – and happily points out that it was never designed to be flash, just comfortable, deliberately echoing the style of the huts of the not-so-far-away Titi (Muttonbird) islands.

The Coles are both from a military background and love tramping. Over the years he’s done a lot of track work and trapping with DOC and the results of the protective work literally sing to him. The birdsong, that had disappeared for a while there under predation, is back now.

“Thirty-five years ago the birdsong was deafening then, 20 years ago – no birds. Nothing. Now I can lie in bed in the morning and listen to the sounds again Beautiful.’’

The couple have celebrated 60th, 65th and 70th birthdays in the Waitutu. Sons and grandchildren have come to know it well.

Three generations of the Cole family, Ivan, Mahana and Dene, deep in the Waitutu forest.

And of course that means a host of family tales anecdotes and teasings.

Like the 10 day trip in which Dene the outdoors man and Vietnam vet assured Sally that they needn’t take too much food in with them. He’d see them right with his hunting, his fishing, and the paua which he’s been so very pleased to see returned to good numbers after a period of depletion.

“Broke my rod the first day so that was the end of that It rained like hell and I couldn't get out the paua; the sea was too rough.. Made a makeshift spear and speared a trout.’’

They got by on that?

“Thankfully it was a big trout,’’ he adds, and with an eye to his nearby wife is compelled to add “ and thankfully she didn’t believe me completely and had put extra (food) in.’’

Dene Cole is acutely aware of how many owners, in the North Island as well as the South, have never had the chance to feel the personal connection.

He welcomes the thought of more people from the wider community, internationals too, coming to experience the Waitutu, but not to an extent that would crowd out the landowners, for whom the lodge ws built in the first place.

And the lodge, he reckons, is the right sort of comfortable. It has communication facilities but he honestly can’t see why people would want to connect with electronic entertainments when it means disconnecting from all that’s around them.

Maybe a book, he says. Can’t do much reading back home at Riverton. There’s always jobs to do.

The lodge’s kitchen/dining room has gas cooking. heating, hot and cold running water. There are flush toilets, hot showers, a bath, and solar-powered lighting.

It’s a few minutes walk from a remote coast, right by a river, and its in a forest.

McLeod says it simply: “All the elements of classic New Zealand are right here.’’

The lodge has earned its living amidst its gloriously old, unspoilt environment. To this day, the timber that went into making it is pretty much the sum total of logging in the Waitutu.