Robust cabbage tree serves south well

Southland’s most versatile native tree is the cabbage tree which is hardy, quick growing and ideal for habitat restoration.

Its range extends from sand dunes to hilltops, swamps and native bush and it lends a distinct character to Invercargill streets.

Southland cabbage trees are affected by the disease that is wiping them out further north, although they can recover.

The picture shows the cabbage trees beside Pegg’s cottage in Makarewa which have recovered since taking a hit in the big frost of 1996.

Bert Pegg was possibly a roadman or carrier. He died in 1928 and his grave is in the Orepuki Cemetery. His burial is unusual as he is interred in a plot lent to him by a friend.

The inscription reads: “In Loving Memory of Henry, beloved husband of Lily Buckingham, died 17th May 1938 aged 68 years. Also his mate Bert Pegg.

Henry Buckingham and Bert were both Tasmanians. Bert – Albert Edward Pegg – died aged 58.

Climate clarity

When we advertise Southland’s virtues, the weather side is usually downplayed, falsified or merely ignored.

At times an acknowledgment that the weather can be rotten is used as a selling point or to emphasise the toughness of its inhabitants. Here is part of a 1910 advertisement for Lakshmi skin lotion.

“We all know that the things said about the climate of Southland in the north are silly and unjust. Invercargill is not frigid, and it is not a place of gloom. The climate is crisp and bracing. It makes for hard bone and solid muscle; it turns out men and women that statistics show to be among the healthiest in the world. It is in every way to be preferred to the enervating climates of the north… but there is one fact that women of intelligence need constantly to bear in mind. The climate of Southland, by reason of its very virtues, is trying to delicate skin….”

Here is a 1923 advertisement for sheep bred at Bainfield Stud near Invercargill. Would you use the same terminology when encouraging tourists?

“... Bainfield is situated alongside the bleak and stormy Foveaux Strait, and is exposed to all the Southerly and Westerly storms which come over the seas, for there is no land break nearer than the South Pole or the South American Coast... Sheep bred under such conditions as exist at Bainfield will thrive anywhere under any conditions.”

Compare this with an advertisement for a subdivision at the same time when Oreti Beach Township was being falsely advertised as ‘‘beautifully sheltered from the prevailing westerly winds’’.

South’s Waterloo veterans

Southland’s pioneers included a number of veterans of the 1815 Battle of Waterloo.

Former soldiers and naval men from other great battles – the Battle of the Nile (1798), Trafalgar (1805) and Corunna (1809) – dispersed though the seven seas and no doubt settled in the south.

Thomas Lowther Barnhill, who had a pastoral run in Northern Southland, was born much too late for the wars but it is reported that being a student of the Battle of Waterloo, he set out plantations on his run to represent the positions of the opposing armies.

This was possibly in the vicinity of what is now Waterloo Burn.