Gore Country Music Club: 50 years on with integrity intact

Gore Country Music Club building committee chairman Ken Scott and members representative Alan Ritchie with the iconic Gold Guitar statue in 2012. (File Photo)

For 50 years the Gore Country Music Club has honoured old times, adapted to changing times, and empowered heartfelt music. Michael Fallow reports.

The ardent little group of enthusiasts who set up the Gore Country Music Club in 1972 did more than sear a country brand into the hide of a town.

It’s true they succeeded spectacularly in bestowing on Gore the image and status of the nation’s country music capital.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gold Guitar Awards 2021 winner Melissa Partridge of Dunedin

But just as there’s more to a country song than a catchy hook, there’s more to the club than its institutional successes, however striking they may be.

And they are. This was the club that quickly after its formation established the Gold Guitar awards, now in their 47th year, and has broadened its scope down the decades to become part of be part of the mighty Tussock Country Music Festival which next year is on track to present some 70 separate events

But consider its personal side.

Consider Jenny Mitchell.

Margaret Phillips/Stuff Young Jenny Mitchell in 2002, under the club’s Christmas tree

The club has always been part of her life. There she was, a four-year-old taking the stage with her dad Ron to sing Silver Wings, encouraged not only by her family but the community that the club had become.

That cute-as-a-button child grew supported through her childhood and teens “never even thinking about being embarrassed about performing’’.

Acorn Studio Gore's Jenny Mitchell: winning awards and turning heads.

Here she is now, a 2022 Aotearoa Music Awards finalist for country music artist of the year, her latest album Tug of War hailed by Rolling Stone as “worthy of every award it will inevitably collect’’.

Among its tracks, the profound and powerful #metoo song Trouble Finds a Girl, which was she wrote collaboratively with the mightily esteemed Tami Neilson, also roping in the talents of Chris Wethey and Tali Jenkinson, was earlier this year bestowed with an APRA award for best country song.

Anyone want to call her style of country hokey? Anyone?

Although she’s readily marketable nowadays as an alt-country artist, that prefix is not meant to identify Mitchell as outside the genre. It’s such a broad field of music, she says, and she certainly considers herself “proudly country’’.

Far from having outgrown anything to do with the Gore Country Music Club, she’s grateful not only for the abiding support but also for the education.

“They’ve given me the songbook - the old songs that have made country what it is . .. but they’re also a very relevant club.’’

She’s talking about more than the ways it’s kept faith with the music of the past – three chords and the truth, as they say – while keeping up with trends towards country-rock, the subsequent Hat Acts, and the emergence of Americana.

She means relevant for the values of respect the club’s culture. Country music is famous for its abundance of songs about regret, but has more than a few about look-you-in-the-eye decency.

Trouble Finds a Girl confronts abuse within the music industry. Jenny Mitchell has talented sisters Maegan and Nicola, who are themselves starting to record. The song is one of sisterly protectiveness.

Values like that are learned, through family and environment. And the club members, old and young, modelled “the right values, the right moral support for artists of any age . . . not being afraid to have the spine to say how things are. I can’t express how valuable and wonderful the club is.’’

And a tad tolerant at times. She laughs at the memory of how many times members would have heard her little-girlish performance of The Warratahs Hands on My Heart, year after year, their enthusiasm never the slightest bit dimmed by the fact they’d heard her do it maybe 17 times by then.

And she remembers how wonderfully grownup and sophisticated and flat-out empowering a figure Kayla Mahon – actually a teenager – had seemed to her. Right there in front of her was the sort of performer she could aspire to.

Supplied Southland singer-songwriter Jackie Bristow

And now, as her own career continues to develop the United States beckons before too long.

As it did for others including Gore’s celebrated country soul singer-songwriterJackie Bristow, who has shared billings with the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Chris Isaak, Tommy Emmanuel, Steve Miller Band, Foreigner, Art Garfunkel, Phoebe Snow and John Waite.

Stewart Abernethy​ has been with the club from its outset and counts high among its achievements the very fact that it’s still standing, avoiding what he sadly calls “the big rift’’ which has eventually torn apart many other country clubs.

Mind you it was well set up to begin with.

“Good old Max McCauley,’’ he says. “A lot of people have got a lot to thank Max for. He’s the original local cowboy.’’

McCauley and Robert Morrison , Stewart and Bill Abernethy​ and Evan Beale has been impressed by the entertainment available at the Southland Country Music Club, and figured Gore should start one.

Bob Smith/Stuff Max McCauley has entertained many thousands of country music fans.

Let the record show that the first meeting was at the La Cresta Cake shop and closed with a singalong led by Max, who was the only actual performer among them.

Abernethy: “It was Max who go us all interested in the first place.’’

Originally called the Gore Country and Western Club its first year membership was 100 adults plus children. A pleasing crowd at the first cabaret, with John Hore Grennell headlining, went down a treat, in spite of the freezing cold venue.

Abernethy and his mates had earlier been in to the fore in an outfit called Country Style Promotions, putting on shows around the south, but with members getting married, and the advent of 10 o’clock closing making things harder for people running such shows, it was deemed time to wind up and pass the baton (more specifically a bit of money in the bank) for something worthwhile.

Turned out to be the Gore (later New Zealand) Gold Guitar awards, which quickly came to exert a strong gravitational pull on the nation’s country music performers.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Patsy Rigger's photo, taken when she won the first Gold Guitar Award.

The first winner, in 1974, was young Putaruru singer named Patsy Riggir. Nobody was happier about that than McCauley himself.

For all that the award-winning performers that would pass through Gore, including national and international luminaries including Ricky Skaggs, Freddy Fender, Bobby Bare, Connie Smith, George Hamilton IV and Stella Parton (one of Dolly’s 11 siblings), McCauley would reliably identify Riggir, without a moment’s hesitation, as his all-time most memorable performer.

“Boy, she could sing,’’ he’d say. ”Sing a real country song. She’s pure country as I see it . .. and a lovely lady on top of that.’’

She nearly didn’t make it, though. Running late on a delayed flight from Waikato to Invercargill, after a hurried drive to Gore she arrived five minutes after entries had closed at 4pm.

“They let me perform, but only because I’d come so far,’’ she later acknowledged.

Rigger went on to become a stellar figure nationwide

There were just 38 entries back then. Nowadays the numbers reach more than 700.

Categories were extended in 1979 to include a junior category and a Miss Gold guitar Contest (now Gore Country Music Queen) and in 1980 a country song writing contest was introduced. The club, having outgrown the seating capacity in the James Cumming Wing, moved to the Town and Country Club stadium, seating 1300.

In 1992 Gore formed a sister city relationship with Australia’s country music hub, Tamworth, due in no small part to the tenacity of McCauley’s sister in law Jessie McChlery-Tytler.

“You fellas need a secretary,’’ she’d told the Gore club back in the day. “I”m going to keep the minutes. If any of you don’t do what you’’re told, you’ll be reminded.’’

Truck parades and the Freeze Ya Bits Off busking competition became part of the mix and a revamp of the songwriting awards in 2001 led to the formation of the Mataura Licensing Trust songwriting seminar.

Barry Harcourt/Stuff Gore Country Music Club in Tamworth lane goes to blazes in 2004. (File photo)

The club’s low point was, emphatically, May 9 2004. Max and wife Coral had been coming home from Owaka and he looked out the moon above and his thoughts turned not to the countless songs about the blessed thing, but to a night-scuttling arsonist who had been tormenting the town.

“If that firebug’s around,’’ he told Coral, “tonight would be his night.’’

A 3am that cold miserable night he was woken by a call from committee member Cathy Murphy about the clubrooms. “I’m standing here watching it burn . . . ‘’

He was caught and convicted but priceless memorabilia was destroyed, alongside much that had been needed in preparation for that year’s awards show.

Three weeks later ,the awards show went ahead as planned, both helped and cheered by outpourings of support from other clubs, and good-hearted types, throughout the country.

A Hands of Fame structure was opened in Gore in 2005 and the following year the club bought the Longford Function Centre to be its new home.

Among the Gold Guitar winners down the years have been performers and songwriters who have gained national and international recognition: The Warratahs, Noel Parlane, Kylie Harris, Jeff Rea, Ian Betteridge, Rosy Parsons, Allan Barron, Joy Adams, Eddie Low, Terry Gavin and Judy McTaggart.More recently, more modern winners like Camille Te Nahu, Kaylee Bell, Jenny Mitchell, Kayla Mahon and many others have gone on to careers in Australasia and Nashville.

Sonia Gerken/Stuff Murray Bruce, Patsy Riggir and Eddie Low – you’ve got to hand it to them.

The club’s aim of supporting and fostering country music has never lost its down-home feel. Monthly meetings, where members perform and find encouragement, continue.

Members regularly entertain at rest homes, A and P shows, and hold concerts for the elderly, gospel shows, fundraisers aplenty.

Hannah McLeod/Stuff Peter Cairns: Verymuch a nurturing place.

As the first club member to become a Gold Guitar winner, Peter Cairns, put it, the club has been “very much a nurturing place’’ and one that embraces a broad range of styles that fit within the country umbrella.

Our lives have become busier, he says, and so many clubs and organisations struggle to stay vibrant. But the Gore Country Music Club has that essential country component.

“A good heart.’’

A weekend of celebrations for the club’s anniversary is under way