Storm Uru: the Olympian now a London investment industry leader

Think life after an Olympic medal and a bunch of world championships might be a bit anti-climactic? Not for Invercargill’s Storm Uru. Michael Fallow reports.

For a while there, it wasn’t so much a calm at the centre of Storm Uru as an emptiness.

In 2009 the Invercargill rower was on top of the world. He and Peter Taylor were the lightweight doubles world champions so . . . now what?

But by then he’d learnedly a thing or two about motivation.

READ MORE:

* Wondering what to do when your KiwiSaver balance drops?

* From the south to a surreal mountaintop

* Sweet Spots: Ditching Auckland for a better quality of life in Hargest, Invercargill



Not only through his stellar rowing career, but as the first cohort of the Hyundai Pinnacle Programme in 2004. He drew from it not just think-big confidence, but the tools to chase his goals.

So next he broadened his aspirations, and see more vividly that rowing was the first chapter of his life.

A key mentor emerged in the form of the late Sir John Graham, former All Black captain, educator and sports administrator.

”He helped me steer through any difficult conditions. I always remember a twinkle in his eyes and the endless knowledge he would pass to me on Wednesday afternoons, siting next to him at his home.’’

The bottom line – and there was one – was continual improvement. Better than before.

By the time the three-time world champion, double Olympian Uru retired from international rowing after his 2012 London bronze medal, he had long been combining the highest-level sporting demands with serious studies. For heaven’s sake, how?

“There wasn’t much room for anything else,’’ he says.

If that doesn’t sound balanced, well, okay.

“Not sure balance is that important – for me,’’ he decides. “I was not naturally good at anything so there was no escaping hard graft. I can sleep and achieve balance later in life.

And look, there was some relief. Sunday afternoons were for surfing at Raglan or watching NBA with his brother.

Otherwise, focus.

Flat out though he was, he remained a reader

“Reading is underrated – learning form history and the great leaders past and present is undervalued.’’

Academically his business studies led him to Oxford University in 2013 under a Woolf Fisher Trust scholarship for which he’s abidingly grateful, such study being expensive ‘’for someone on a rower’s wage’’.

The university didn’t do too badly from the deal either. Inexplicably, its crew won the 2014 Oxford-Cambridge boat race with Uru at bow.

Now he works for Liontrust Asset Management in London, as co-head of its global innovation team.

It manages more than $1 billion in assets and has been making approving headlines for the strength of its performance in tough times, It’s one of the few global income funds to have beaten the MSCI World Index.

In the last five years managing global assets has been difficult, Uru says. First there was the US-China trade war, then Covid, then Russia invaded Ukraine, and now high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates.

So what do you do?

“We just stick to our process – through thick and thin. Just like in rowing.’’

Actually, he’s made clear in industry interviews that he regards the old model of income investing as broken.

It focused on industries with slow growth, high leverage, or both. Notably the likes of tobacco, telecoms, oil and gas.

So rather than look for companies paying a high yield today, you look at global businesses focussed on innovation that could grow dividends over time.

No shortcuts. Investors have to be okay with generating less income today, favouring instead funds that grow consistently and sustainably.

Uru’s in search of companies continually innovating to stay ahead.

“This means they’re big long-term structural winners.’’

And right now it also means they’re going to resilient if there’s a recession.

“For us the key is not to overpay for these companies, and right now they’re on-sale​ . . . this has been the worst year so far in global equities since the 1970s.’’

He’d advise anyone that passion is fundamental to the execution of a lofty goal. And that we should have one of them. His everyday actions carry the imprint of the three pieces of advice. Sir John’s call for continual improvement, his boss Ian Chimes’ insistence on relentless application of the basics, and his mum Robbie’s words: “Shoot for the stars.’’

Life for him and wife Samantha in London has many satisfactions, but yes, there’s much about his Southland home he misses.

“Where do I start? Family, people, community, lifestyle . . .being young again.

“Bluff oysters, blue cod and crayfish. . . .

“Miss the lifestyle. It’s so easy to be active, get into the outdoors and play different sports. Invercargill,’’ says our expat Londoner, “has it all. And it’s easy to get around.’’