How the often-burdened Waterlily finally sank

Southland’s last trading ketch was the A.K. Waterlily which was engaged in the timber trade for about 20 years.

AK signifies Auxilliary Ketch, or a ketch with an engine.

Waterlily was sometimes so grossly overloaded with timber being transported from Māori Beach to Invercargill that she resembled a submarine.

On occasions she was swamped crossing the bar and the crew took to the rigging until the rushing tide and the natural buoyancy of the cargo floated her into the calmer waters of the estuary.

She was sold to Canterbury students for a Pacific voyage which ended when she sank in a storm in the Ellice Islands in 1937.

Her final voyage is recorded in a book, The Waterlily Diary of Jack Atkinson.

When P. K. got pugnacious

Patrick Kinney McCaughan was one of the more colourful Southland pioneer runholders.

P.K., as he was known, was an Irishman who emigrated to Australia, working as a chainman for a surveyor.

In 1874 he was developing the Wantwood run, turning tussock land into good grazing country.

He represented the Riverton seat in the N.Z. House of Representatives from 1879 to 1881, before returning to Australia.

“He cultivated the tastes of a gentleman” says one report.

“P.K. did everything in a lordly style,” says another account, “and old residents of Winton still talk of the doings that took place on the night that he addressed the electors there.

‘’There was whisky and music galore, and sore heads not a few next day.’’

Although it was his first campaign P.K. was by no means politically naive.

Thus at Riverton it suited his political cards to denounce Sir George Grey and all his works, even though he had a strong personal liking for that statesman.

So h did not at all relish the position when The Southland News reproduced his remarks in full.

As he put it next day – ‘I was too rough on the old man.’

A Southland scandal

Southland’s famous ring-in scandal took place in 1924.

Willie Lincoln was classed amongst the best horses in New Zealand and was leading stake-winner in the 1920-21 season.

He was entered in the Wyndham Racing Club’s New Year’s Day meeting of 1924 under the name Lookout and came third.

The following day he raced at Invercargill, winning the Oreti Harness Trot by 25 lengths.

People knowing the real Lookout were suspicious about the extraordinary performance, an enquiry was held, and the perpetrators charged with fraud and fined and imprisoned.

Truth reported: “The former owner of the genuine Lookout was amazed to read in the paper that the previous occupant of his stable had won in very good time.

‘’He was incredulous, for his own opinion was that Lookout was incapable of ever getting near the times recorded against his name.

‘’He decided to detail his unbelief to the trotting authorities who, after inquiries, communicated with the local police to the effect that the double winner at Invercarglll was under suspicion.”

There have been plenty of ring-in scandals in racing, the best-known being the 1984 plan was to swap eight-year-old Fine Cotton for a younger and faster horse, Bold Personality, who was repainted and dyed to match Fine Cotton’s markings.