Air Strike - rock stars minus the stardom

The southern band had talent, looks and massive self-belief, reinforced nightly by the crowds in pubs they packed nationwide. What could possibly go wrong? Stupid question. Michael Fallow reports.

The world doesn’t lack for glamorous-yet-grovelly stories of rock’n’roll excess.

What makes drummer Peter Chilton’s memoir What’s The Name Of Your Band? such a ride is not that it deviates from the clichéd trajectory of a nearly-made-it-band, but how evocative it is of the follies.

They were all about 20 when they struck out from Invercargill, calling themselves Air Strike and making the claim to distinction that they were the nation’s loudest band. Competitors re-baptised them Earache.

What followed was, yep, girls, drugs, bad business decisions, run-ins with the law. Innocent in their outlook, but certainly not their behaviour. And, seemingly, incapable of making a good business decision.

“Just kids, experimenting,’’ writes Chilton. “We never set out to do anything illegal or hurt anyone, but sometimes that’s what our thoughtlessness resulted in.

“Nothing we did was planned or thought out – we just reacted to what was in front of us each day.’’

The story reads not so much as a confessional as an acknowledgment. Honest enough to communicate the sense of sheer fun they felt in times of misbehaviour, or for that matter the sometimes contemptuous, selfish treatment of the parades of local women whom they treated to – it says here – southern hospitality.

Many times, says Chilton, he wondered whether he should tell a particular story. Then he’d think bugger it.

“I think,’’ he says, “if you start censoring while writing you wouldn’t write anything.’’

Maybe, he adds, it would be different if his parents were still alive. And he didn't want to hurt anyone who might be embarrassed by some of the drug-related stories.

“But I also think that if you leave parts out and only write the happy stuff, it impacts on the whole story and devalues it as a whole.’’

Supplied Neil Chilton: big voice.

The band had Chilton’s brother Neil as lead singer – short in stature big in voice – bass guitarist Neil Burns, probably the least musically gifted, maybe more punk than classic rock, a dominant presence on stage where it most mattere; keyboardist Neil Sutherland probably the most musically talented, who and absented himself from chemical indulgences, and they soon took in Paul Maaka​, an ace guitarist-cum-Māori warrior, who was married and in some respects a father figure.

And Peter himself. A high-energy rather than particularly dextrous drummer and (this being his book) the best-looking in the band.

The tales from the road were mixtures of triumphs, cheerful confrontations and a host of lucky escapes.

Including legal ones, such as the Hamilton police frogmarching Neil Chilton back to the band’s room in the not entirely unfounded expectation that drugs would be found therein – only to burst through what he assured them was the wrong door to find all sorts of drug-taking nudity afoot.

But the perpetrators were the Aussie band The Reels

And since The Reels’ Dave Mason’s father John was the NSW Liberal Party leader, the bust became an international story in the midst of which the suddenly-uninteresting Air Strike were free to go.

Supplied Paul Maaka – in a band so young, he was the father figure.

Peter Chilton was the band member most suited for the subsequent writer’s role.

“Sometimes due to my quiet nature, I would maybe watch without taking part as much as the extroverted characters in the band and some of those events got locked away until I had to write about them.’’

As the stories came back to him he’d check with his bandmates, nowadays a cleaned-up crew with respectable jobs, and their different perspectives would inform the stories.

Not that memories were crystal clear. Some of the more vivid ones were subject to distortion.

Such as Chilton’s account of being seized with excruciating cramps while drumming after taking a white powder of god-knows-what. They called it go-fast powder.

“I noticed the punters leaning on the front of the stage were staring at me with what looked like morbid fascination. Their eyes were locked on me as my face and body contorted.’’

A jug of highly salted orange juice was hastily tried but scarcely seemed to help.

“I was holding the sticks with hands so distorted all I could do was keep time hitting the drums weakly with withered arms and kicking the bass drum with a leg that was in spasms of agony.’’

The others played themselves senseless to make up for his weakened state and he painfully crawled off stage “as If I was Joseph Merrick the Elephant Man’’.

The band made some questionable business decisions and Chilton regrets the way they turned from their first promoter and champion, the gay, enthusiastic and conspicuously toupeed promoter Benny Levin, stiffing his company on some band debts.

Their one TV appearance was miming to their own recording on Ready to Roll, though they never saw themselves on TV because it screened Saturday night and they always worked Saturdays.

Supplied Neil Burns - bassist

Chilton the observer also writes of his alarm, approaching an Australian Customs desk, when his companion Burns told him: “I just remembered, I have some acid sheets in my case.’

Then he saw another Customs guy open a ringbinder containing the sheets ,and flick through the blank acid-laced pages, pausing occasionally to study the odd page that had musical notes scribbled on it, then licking his fingers to turn the page.

“We wondered later whether his day got a bit more interesting.’’

In Australia Air Strike rocked gigs, but in the end not enough of them and the sense of career momentum was lost. Burns departed and transformations were upon the remaining band members.

They had a recording deal with three companies wanting to sign them – and they unerringly went for the wrong choice, opting for Polygram, largely on the basis of their connection with its arts and repertoire scout Michael Crawley.

They day they hit the studio in February 1984 to record their first single, the company sacked Crawley over cost over-runs with a different band. There was their champion gone.

The more perilously fashionable aspect of the 1980s was upon them as they had transformed with some lineup changes.

Among the possible collaborators was an Asian guy named Jeff. More than a few kiddies out there would be pleased that he wasn’t diverted from his future career path with The Wiggles.

They re-emerged as Strika, failing to endear themselves to Australian Crawl as that bands opening act, entertaining the crowd when Chilton chundered on his kit and soldiered on, each pound sending the results airborne in backlit splendour.

The crowd liked it, though the main act didn’t find the on-stage environment enhanced when it was their turn.

Supplied/Stuff The very, very 1980s band KamSha

Next the name KamSha, by which stage they were tidied-up 1980s pinups to be sure.

The name meant nothing, by the way. Not even camshaft. Nothing.

Much depended on the success of their contracted three singles. So imagine their reaction when they were asked to vacate the Paradise studio in Sydney, if only for an hour, because a visiting act wanted to have a listen to the mix of his new album.

Name of Elton.

LGI Stock/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images Elton John with his then wife Renate Blauel, whom he married in Sydney,

Sure, they were fans of his early work but not his early-80s albums. They were up and comers and he was a bit over the hill.

In hindsight: “What a bunch of arrogant little sh-ts’’.

When he showed up it pleased them to keep him waiting downstairs a few minutes.

“I think he got a kick as much as we did of making a big star wait for us, but also we wanted to run off a rough mixed copy of the song we were doing so we could play it to Elton John’’

When they let him and his entourage in, it was far from a case of tiaras and tantrums.

Instead he nicely thanked his hosts and scrupulously introduced himself to everyone in the room.

“And we were all as polite as our parents would have wished for.’’

Afterwards he listened to their track He Will Sleep,

“The mono sound of the priests at prayer

Praying for the man seeking refuge there . . ‘’

“It’s quite a dark sort of track, isn’t it?’’ Elton suggested.

He asked who the drummer was.

Perhaps a pointed question. Chilton had drum tracks programmed before the studio sessions so when they got there all he had to do was add some live percussion over the top.

“Oh,’’ said Elton, conversationally, “my drummer doesn’t really like electronic drum sounds or drum machines. I can never get him to use them.’’

In time KamSha came to wonder if this was less a complaint than a wee hint that they would have done well to have taken up.

“Lots of music at the time had this sound and I guess we got sucked into it,’’ writes Chilton. “We wanted to sound more modern, different to our previous rock bands.’’

Instead, when their music came back from being remastered in England, well . . . damn.

“We sounded like everyone else.’’

KamSha had its crack, miming once again on TV’s Countdown, looking clean and tidy with their short, spiky hair, making the odd teen magazine, and there were those tedious cliché moments like snorting coke from a rolled up $100 bill.

But the future closed up. Live acts were struggling, their three singles hadn’t detonated excitement and the company dropped them.

Sutherland and Maaka remained in Sydney, marrying local girls. Maaka stayed in the business, playing with various musicians, and Sutherland went on to become a spectacularly successful multiple APRA award winning composer for his screen soundtrack work.

Supplied Neil and Peter Chilton, nowadays.

The Chilton brothers wound up back to Southland, back to family with families themselves.

And when the now grownup and sorted-out members of Air Strike held a memorable 35-years-on reunion concert in a packed Invercargill Civic Theatre they paid an emotional visit to Burns’ grave. He’d killed himself after a real estate venture went sour.

Chilton’s book is stacked with encounters with the famous, semi-famous and eccentric. Scrapes with authorities and with the laws of physics. Luck good and bad. Judgements good (a few) and bad (aplenty).

We ask – any advice for young bands?

‘’Just play as much as you can. Nowadays musicians tend to have so much technology they can just play and record in their bedroom. I mean, that’s fine. I still do that. But playing with others in front of a crowd is where it's at.’’

Everyone will want to give you advice, he says.

“We got lots of advice from many different people over that time and we never listened to any of it. We were headstrong and maybe we had to make our own mistakes to truly understand the lesson.’’

One lesson he has taken on board: “Everything we’ve ever done leads us to where we are now.’’

What’s The Name of Your Band is available from Invercargill outlets Little Fire Music Works , 153 Dee St ; Windsor Stationery, and can be ordered online