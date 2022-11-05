Bill Moran - enjoying a slightly more human governance model

A man with massive experience in governance and public service, Bill Moran finds a fresh perspective in his newest role as the chair of Community Trust South. Michael Fallow reports

Bill Moran’s manner is far from intimidating. You couldn’t say the same about his CV.

He ended a 30-year career as a public servant in 2016 as Treasury’s chief operating officer and deputy secretary of strategy, performance and engagement.

Behind that stringy title, he proved an advocate for more external views and public involvement to better-inform the department's work.

In 2013 he led a wide-ranging public engagement programme to test the assumptions and analyses Treasury had been relying on for its long-term fiscal statement.

He also helmed two triennial reviews of Parliamentary funding, and served as principal economic advisor to Ministers of Finance Bill English and Bill Birch, and Associate Finance Minister Trevor Mallard.

Since departing the public service he’s taken up high-stakes governance roles. He chairs NZ Sport, the separate NZ High Performance Sport, and Southern Generation.

He spent eight years on the board of New Zealand Football, chaired the organising committee for the 2015 FIFA under-20 Men’s World Cup held here, and was an organising figure in FIFA Confederations Cup tournaments in Brazil and Russia.

Meanwhile, artier types can rest assured he’s had plenty of cultural involvements too, once again with a strong youth focus.

He conceived the Play It Strange trust which he and former Split Enz member Mike Chunn set up to develop school-aged songwriters.

This wasn’t solely about drumming up better songs for the rest of us to enjoy, but also igniting the life-changing, sometimes life-saving, changes in the sense of self-worth that resulted when kids who so often sat quietly in the corner of the classroom, discovered the value of developing their own powers of expression and creativity.

Queenstowner Moran also chairs the Turn Up the Music trust providing music teaching and performance opportunities for hundreds of kids in the Wakatipu Basin.

Mind you, there’s one interesting battle he’s lost. So far.

He and Neil Finn tried hard in the late 1990s to establish a youth radio network, but commercial networks weren’t lightly going to surrender one of the hotly-contested national frequencies and sufficient political backing wasn’t to be found.

The idea was akin to a National Radio for the young; something to get them debating and engaged with issues from their own perspectives.

Robyn Edie/Stuff “We don’t have to speculate’’

Given what Moran sees around him nowadays - an algorithm-driven climate of misinformation and disinformation via social media – he still identifies an aching gap in the cultural firmament for a place where young people could have conversations conducted under the rational scrutiny of, as he puts it, “a young Kim Hill’’.

All of which leads us at last to the point. It’s a seasoned figure, who already has plenty on his plate, who has now taken the helm of Community Trust South, where he previously served as deputy chair to Mata Cherrington.

His many roles have taught him how to prioritise what’s important over what’s not, when and how to delegate, and also how distinguish between his role and that of a chief executive.

New Zealand, he says with a rueful smile, has a lot of “executive chairs’’ who don’t know the difference.

As for the executive team at the community trust, he said it plainly: nowhere has he encountered better.

The trust is slightly different from the governance model he’s been used to – it has a “secret sauce’’, he says, that results from seeking community insight as well as technical expertise.

In his experience, organisations don’t try to appoint representatives of particular stakeholders or communities, to a board.

The result can be governance that may indeed be highly skilled but in a way that’s “more mechanical and technical and . . . slightly inhuman’’.

Adding people who can bring a broader perspective about the needs of the community, provides a better balance for informed decisions. Particularly since Invercargill, Gore, Te Anau, Milford and Queenstown are all so different.

The balancing act also means giving due attention to each of the four pou​, or pillars, of the trust’s strategic vision – community development and economic development; health and wellbeing: arts, heritage and culture; and education.

Next year the trust will be working to update strategies that have been in place for a good seven years, to make sure they’re fit for purpose amid rapidly changing times, such as reactivity to treaty, climate change and environmental sustainability imperatives.

Constant improvement is a goal, but nobody gets things right all the time, and Moran doesn’t have to look far for a ready example.

High-Performance Sport has needed to face up to a range of wellbeing issues in recent years; evidence, he says, of the abiding need to keep learning and seeking improvement

123rf .

The community trust is a serious player in the south.

It has investments of $250 million and in 2021-22, a nasty year for investment returns globally, made a return of just 0.4% but still approved community funding applications totalling $7.9 million.

And although it’s not up for any more major-budget single projects at present, it’s set a core grants budget of $7.5m for the year to March 31, 2023. Still above the average for the past decade.

Rather than going foetal in these tough economic times, the trust made its grants programme more permissive, allowing organisations to make two applications in a single year in cases where it was defensible as genuine need.

That’s a lesson from his Treasury years, Moran says.

‘’When you go into downturn, that’s when you spend more rather than contracting, (which) only exacerbates a recession.’’

As for managing investments: “The work we’ve done shows us we don’t have to speculate. We just have to prudently manage (them) to make sure we can keep up with inflation and population growth.’’