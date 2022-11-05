Southland's heraldic design isn't all that historic

Unknown to most of us, Southland has a coat of arms, or perhaps more correctly an ‘‘ensign armorial’’.

This was granted on September 2 1983 by Sir Malcolm Innes of Edingight who was Lord Lyon King of Arms of Scotland from 1981 until 2001.

The arms were given on the acceptance of a claim that the original European settlers of Southland were of ‘’Scottish Presbyterian stock’’.

Not entirely true.

They feature a merino ram and ewe – not the best breed to represent Southland, a harmless motto ‘In Unity We Progress’ and a quartered shield for the four regions.

Southland County (and presumably Invercargill City) were represented by a takahe, Wallace County by a sword referencing the Scottish hero William Wallace, three symbolic fiords for Fiordland and Stewart Island representing Stewart Island County.

Although legitimate, the provincial arms of Southland are seen nowhere apart from on the original artwork which hangs in the foyer of Environment Southland.

The instigation for the arms came from the Southland United Council which comprised members of the city and counties who cooperated on environmental matters, planning and civil defence affecting the whole province.

United councils were the precursor to today's regional councils and the SUC was replaced by the Southland Regional Council to which members were directly elected.

Busy lives

No fewer than 10 life memberships were held by Doctor Eric Elder, the well-known Tuatapere GP.

They are: Tuatapere Domain Board, Axemen’s Athletic Association; Tuatapere Caledonian Pipe Band; Tuatapere Piping and Dancing; Tuatapere Boxing Club; Tuatapere and District Lions Club; Tuatapere Fire Brigade; Waiau Community Arts; Waiau Community Theatre; Tuatapere Plunket Society.

Six life memberships are held by Alton Dickie of Ferndale. These are: NZ Holstein Friesian Association; Southland Horse and Pony Association; Southland Branch NZ Holstein-Friesian Association; Southland A&P Association; Gore Sheepdog Trial Club and Gore A&P Association.

The first life member of the frugal Southland Early Settlers Association was Mortimer Hishon, on his 100th birthday in 1944.

Takahē rediscovered

The takahē was New Zealand’s most famous bird for a while, after a small population was rediscovered by Invercargill doctor Geoff Orbell in Takahe Valley in Fiordland in November 1948.

Only four living specimens had been recorded before, the most recent in 1898.

A few months earlier Dr Orbell had heard strange calls and found large footprints around the shore of a lake in the Murchison Mountains now known as Lake Orbell.

It was suggested that they were made by a white heron but measurements taken from the footprints proved that an unknown bird was at hand and a four person team lead by Orbell caught and photographed two takahē.

Two months later an eleven-member scientific team spent a week at the lake, filming the birds and studying their eggs, nests and feeding habits.