The cat, the caffeine and the landmark

A talented street artist – one of more than 20 who will arrive in Invercargill for the South Sea Spray festival early next month – will soon get to work on a city building with an evocative history. Michael Fallow reports.

Stuff The former Strang’s coffee and spice mill premises in Invercargill.

Invercargill’s WEA building stands proud but isolated in Esk St, rising above dull carpark spaces either side.

The sight of it wouldn’t make you gasp, but for many a year the aromas coming from it, and the older single-storey factory behind it, had southerners inhaling deeply.

The air was redolent with chicory and spices.

From the late 19th century to 1966, this was the site of Strang’s coffee and spice mill.

Initially David Strang’s company worked from a single-storey building, the street-fronting three-storey building opening in 1912.

The contention that Strang invented instant coffee is, let’s say, contentious given that there’s a French patent dating back to 1881.

But the Glaswegian who’d worked in a coffee warehouse before migrating to New Zealand in 1863 was unassailably a pioneer and the quality of his product was clearly distinctive, winning awards at exhibitions in Christchurch, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

It was already a mighty hit with the public when, in 1889, The Southland Times welcomed news of his successful patent application and contemptuously dismissed rival concoctions.

“It may be said that essences of coffee have been on the market for half-a-century but no one has ever used these mysterious mixtures habitually.

“They are poor substitutes, the best of them, and have nothing to recommend them except the celerity (rapidity) with which a warm beverage of a kind may be provided.

“There is no suspicion of this kind of thing about Mr Strang’s soluble coffee: it is the same article as he has gained fame and honours for all over the colonies.’’

The business wasn’t just about coffee. In later years summer was jelly season. In winter, workers handled coffee, pepper, spices, tinned goods and soft drinks.

JOHN HAWKINS Strang’s on Esk St, before the multi-storey building’s construction.

Tales are told of a jolly workplace by the 1940s. The Strang family – Robert, Jim, David and Harold – were well regarded as gentlemanly types. In the coffee department “Mr Harold” would sing to the girls working there and sometimes shout them to go to the pictures on a Thursday.

And here’s the thing. As inner-city Invercargill is undergoing a raft of new building and restoration work, there’s a sense of isolated disconnect around the building now known by its more recent usage as the WEA building, owned by Southland Education.

The thin frontage is handsome. The large, deep western wall a blank canvas.

Elsewhere in the city, murals have become increasingly striking, none moreso than the Kelvin Hotel’s giant work by street artist Deow (Danny Owens).

Robyn Edie The south wall of the monolithic Kelvin Hotel.

In September, Deow announced 22 of the country’s foremost street artists will be let loose in Invercargill, in a South Sea Spray festival, described as the largest in the southern hemsiphere.

The mill is to receive the attentions of SwiftMantis, an artist from Manawatu who specialises in animal-realism portraiture. Coming from a background in realistic tattooing, his murals are said to bring hyper-realistic intensity to a large scale.

Supplied A Feilding piece by street artist SwiftMantis

You don’t just slap a mural on a heritage building. Resource consent is needed, and the Invercargill City Council has granted it after consultations with not only the artist and owner, but also Heritage New Zealand, which has given the plan its benediction.

Sure enough, it will feature a large cat which, it must be said, sounds like it will bear a striking resemblance to Horace, a rescue cat owned by Southland Education’s manager Lesley du Mez.

Horace mightn’t himself be all that terribly historic, but he’ll be in the company of depicted paraphernalia from the history of the site.

And he’s ginger. So the colour scheme should harmonise with the building’s front.

Du Mez is very excited at the chance to highlight Strang’s achievement.

She’d love to see a coffee festival in town.

“As well as an aesthetic quality, the mural will educate people for years to come with regard to this important aspect of Invercargill’s history.’’

This ties in with the building’s current role as an education centre.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff SwiftMantis at work.

SwiftMantis sees the project as an opportunity to weave a rich historical narrative in with a contemporary stray story.

“We consulted back and forth and found a way to develop the concept in a really cool design,’’ he says.

“I’m hoping it will evoke quite a nostalgic, vintage feel, but in a very fun and whimsical way.

The accepted design has a lot of character details – the sort his style of work thrives on.

“So hopefully the overall impact intrigues the viewers enough to read the history behind it.’’

Obvious question: why cats?

“I’m happy to paint any large-scale animals, really. I wasn’t sure if Invercargill would even want a giant cat, but the cat came with the wall this time, so who am I to fight destiny?’’

Supplied Artworks by street artist SwiftMantis:

Clearly, Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga doesn't necessarily reject the idea modern art on heritage buildings with blows and curses.

Assessment adviser Sarah Gallagher says artwork can add to the story of a building or place, to reveal its history. Enhancing and promoting its heritage, rather than obscuring it.

‘’Our heritage buildings are a finite resource,’’ she says, ‘’so we need to ensure that any proposals, be they a mural or adaptive reuse of a building, meet the balance of retaining heritage values and meeting the needs of the owners and community.

“Our historic places are living monuments, not just monuments to the past – incorporating artistic expression into the ongoing stories of these places is a way our communities can continue to connect with their past.’’

Gallagher points to Dunedin as an example of a great street art scene, including several heritage-listed buildings.

It’s a collection developed during the past decade, which continues to be added to, and has become a tourist attraction.

The South Sea Spray festival starts in Invercargill on December 5, and the artists will work at strategically placed sites to create an artist trail.

SwiftMantis is readying himself. His mural’s going to be a mammoth effort to complete, he says.

And when he’s up there on the wall amid the Strang’s stuff, Horace the cat will be a head-turner.

“He’s got a tonne of character, a fur colour I havent painted before, and a mysterious tattoo. That’s all I’ll reveal for now.’’