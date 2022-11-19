Steve Butler: the dark side of our illuminated nights

See if you can get your head around this sentence.

“It’s so much bigger than astronomy’’.

You might gaze into the cosmos, as Invercargill’s Steve Butler did as a boy scout lying on the grass, and wonder what could possibly be bigger than that.

He’s now a stargazer of significance, a former president of the Royal Astronomical Society of New Zealand, As leader of its Dark-Skies group he was recently honoured by the International Dark-Sky Association.

But the bigger thing, so much on his mind, is an issue. The harm we do when we artificially fend off the darkness of night.

We’re not just obscuring our view of the heavens.

We’re disrupting our natural rhythms of light and dark on our planet, and messing seriously with our own health, let alone other planetary life down to insects to plants.

For people, to rise from the dark and be exposed to sunlight early in the day is to reset our 24-hour circadian rhythms – that natural internal process that regulates the sleep-wake cycle and healthy hormonal flows.

In the dark we’re producing melatonin in our bodies. Its benefits are many, including anti-carcenogenic qualities.

This was picked up when nurses on night shifts were found to have a higher rate of breast cancer than daytime colleagues, Butler says.

In case you missed the news, the World Health Organisation now lists nightshift work as “probably carcenogenic”.

“We are running quite a risky process just through trying to extend the daylight time into a 24-hour cycle for human activities,’’ Butler says.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The bright-night blues.

On top of that, many of us now spend so much time indoors that not only are our nights brighter, but our daytimes are duller.

“We’re suppressing the benefits of both the dark night and the bright days. And so, a whole host of illnesses that are related to the hormonal flows in our bodies have been impacted by the changes of those light rhythms.’’

Butler doesn’t go around campaigning for all night lights to be extinguished, or special events to be plunged into darkness. But we must be much more discerning – including the sort of lighting we use at night.

In the mid-1990s, most outdoor street lighting was sodium based and predominantly orange. Then came the much more efficient LED lights, but these were very blue-rich.

Blue light is short wavelength and it scatters. That’s why the sky looks blue. Blue sends our bodies a powerful “it’s daytime’’ signal, linking and driving our hormonal flows.

And those LEDs tend to be long-lived, potentially sending our bodies misleading messages for several decades before they’re due for replacement.

Butler has LED lights at his home, but carefully chosen to be warmer colours.

So what’s a council or government or employer to do?

Keep up with the science, and recognise the considerable capacity for improvement.

NZ has climate-change commitments to reduce emissions and outdoor lighting is one area with real potential for energy savings. Streetlighting might not need to be as strong during times of low traffic density as they are at busier times of the night.

Commercial lighting and advertising shouldn’t be on all night. Security lighting works best when it’s triggered by motion detection. For one thing neighbours notice if the lights turn on unexpectedly, but not when they’re continually on.

And there’s the familiar matter of not shining lights skyward when the benefits come from directing it downwards.

123RF New Zealand illuminated by moonlight. But spot the city lights.

Butler’s Dark Sky award this year was for his work drawing widespread attention to light pollution issues in the South Island.

This includes lobbying national and local government level, and he was an active member of the working party which led to several levels of Dark Sky benediction – reserve status for Aoraki Mackenzie country; sanctuary status for Great Barrier Island and Rakiura Stewart Island; and park status for the Wai-iti.

He developed design protocols, lighting guidelines and ordinances.

The international citation describes him as “widely respected for his deep knowledge of lighting-related legislative matters”.

He became involved in lobbying when as a member of the Southland Astronomical Society side of it when he went to the Invercargill City Council in the mid-1990s about the problems nearby street lighting was causing for the city observatory in Queen’s Park.

He stepped forward as a Dark Skies campaigner after the call at a national conference had led to a long, quiet silence at the end of which “I broke first’’.

Part of the reason was a memory, from the late 1990s, when as a parent-helper for a school trip to Deep Cove he was there when a DOC education ranger, during a night lesson, apologised to the kids that they couldn't see glowworms along the side of the roadway cuttings.

The floodlights from the second Manapouri tailrace tunnel had overwhelmed them.

“This is a world heritage park, and lighting was changing that environment.’’

His mission on behalf of the environment, and people’s wellbeing, has extended into his nominal retirement.

But look, he says, science is delivering increasingly good lighting options. There’s a single line international coastal policy statement about protecting dark skies. We have our Dark Sky sanctuaries, reserves and parks with more to come.Mor councils around the country are aware of how to protect the night sky, and some have changed their lighting to safer, warmer hues.

Is Invercargill where it should be?

Butler smiles, gently.

“There’s still work to be done. Conversations to be held.’’