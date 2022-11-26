The wee island where monkey business was actually helpful

Monkey Island on the south coast likely takes its name from the winch, or “monkey”, used to haul small vessels ashore.

This picture shows the yacht Minnehaha belonging to George Clare who raced her in regattas between 1889 and 1904.

In September 1904 she was on a fishing trip in Foveaux Strait when she was driven ashore on Orepuki Beach and evidently hauled up at Monkey Island for repairs.

She was 7m long and had a centreboard.

In November 1905 she was wrecked off Gisborne with the loss of two lives.

Monkey Island provided some shelter for small boats and fishing vessels operated out of the end of the beach, but there were several shipwrecks in the area including the small steamer Halcyon in 1877.

In March 1875 three men drowned when their whaleboat capsized near there during a fishing trip and a few days later another seven men drowned when their whaleboat came to grief while they were looking for the missing bodies.

Jamboree travellers

Southland’s first young people to leave on an organised overseas trip were possibly the 22 scouts who attended the 1947 world scout jamboree at Moisson outside Paris.

The group was away for five months on an adventure which they later described as the trip of a lifetime.

They travelled both ways by ship and spent weeks hitch-hiking around Britain and exploring post-war Europe.

The inspiration for New Zealand’s participation in the jamboree came from Scout Leader J.E.F.Vogel who had served in the war and wanted to give as many boys as possible the opportunity to see the effect of the war on Britain and Europe.

The concept of boys travelling to overseas events was novel and there was plenty of opposition, particularly as berths on ships were in high demand.

The Governor General Sir Bernard Freyberg used his influence to secure the necessary travel arrangements aboard the ship Rangitata.

Finance was a problem but eventually with local fundraising 190 New Zealand scouts and about 40 leaders made the trip at a cost of about £300 each – an astonishing total considering the Australian contingent numbered just a handful.

Bluff identity Rex Powley attended the event as a 16 year old.

As his parents had little spare money Rex had to raise the funds by his own resources.

To raise the £300 for the jamboree he frequently biked out to Waituna with others from the contingent to cut firewood and pea-sticks for gardeners and supplemented this by collecting cocksfoot seed.

He also had a shoe-shine stand on Friday nights in South Invercargill.

Rex ran short of funds in England but being a resourceful fellow, he sold some of his stamp collection which he had brought with him.

Dog-dosing strips

Southland’s dog-dosing strips were seen along roads from the 1950s to the 1980s.

The dogs were dosed regularly to kill tapeworms responsible for the hydatids disease which was damaging to sheep exports and potentially fatal for infected humans.

The most prominent victim of the disease was T DBurnett, politician and owner of Mount Cook Station who succumbed in 1941.

Dosing stopped in the 1990s and the last case was reported in 2000.

The practice of dog-dosing is immortalised in the song The Dog-Dosing Strip at Dunsandel

By the dog-dosing strip at Dunsandel

I fell in love with you

My dog was a bit hard to handle

And yours was a bit that way too.

But it was a missed opportunity to be the first love song to include the word hydatids.