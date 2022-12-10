Mighty Motu Tōtara - high, wide and handsome

In 1863 surveyor James McKerrow explored the west bank of the Waiau River.

He said: “On going through the forest, the fertility of the Waiau Valley was made very apparent by the size of the trees that grow there. On applying the tape to one tōtara, its girth was found to be 27 feet (8.2m). The surface on which this timber grows consists of terrace flats, along the banks of the Waiau, and of undulating ridges further back.”

The trees are still there.

The largest of a grove of majestic tōtara trees in the Dean Forest, known as the Motu Tōtara, has a girth of about 8.3m and an estimated age of more than 1000 years.

READ MORE:

* The Southland pioneer who never lived here

* The wee island where monkey business was actually helpful

* Joseph Hatch - the penguin processor



This tree was growing centuries before the first human footprints in Aotearoa.

There could well be Southland macrocarpa trees exceeding this circumference as they have had up to 150 years in Southland growing conditions, which exceed those of the macrocarpa’s native California.

Silver beech or tawhai can have a girth of more than 8m as well.

The high-minded Southland Creed

In the 1940s the Southland Progress League published its noble Southland Creed.

‘’I believe in Southland, in the fertility of its soil and the industry of its people, who, by their efficiency and initiative, foster production in this bountiful province.

‘’I believe in the strength of its sons, the beauty and courage of its daughters and the character of both.

‘’I believe in the power of its rivers, the beauty of its lakes, the majesty of its mountains and the glory of its forests.

‘’I believe in the soundness of its business, the loyal co-operation of its workers, the enterprise of its traders and the public spiritedness of its administrators.

‘’I believe in Southland’s capital, through which its business must pass and which one day will be a metropolitan city.

‘’I believe in Bluff, Southland’s chief port, where ships of all Nations may come and go in safety, bringing us the things we desire from other lands and carrying away the products of our industry and of our fertile soil.

‘’I believe in the Southland Progress League, whose very existence is a proof of the spirit that is abroad among us and a perpetual call to the highest of citizenship.’’

A beacon beckons

The first navigation beacon on Lake Te Anau was erected in 1908 to enable the Tawera to find Te Anau when returning from Glade Wharf in darkness.

The two sons of Thomas Roberts, the captain of the Tawera, who were aged 8 and 6, had to hoist a kerosene lamp up a gum tree on Blue Gum Point each night.

At that time the township was known by the ancient Māori name of Marakura, but the name was gradually superseded by Te Anau throughout the 1920s and 1930s.