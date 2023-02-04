The man behind the so-so statue

At the end of July 1921 the newish Governor-General, Admiral Viscount John Jellicoe, paid a vice-regal visit the south.

Unlike many of his rank before and after, he was not a pompous twit from an aristocratic family.

He had risen up through naval ranks and distinguished himself in World War One, reaching the status of First Lord of the Admiralty. Large and enthusiastic crowds turned out.

He and his party arrived and left by train, enjoyed the good weather, accepted various patronages and made all the right speeches.

The Southland Times of August 2, 1921 reported on his departure: “In his final address his Excellency said that he had greatly enjoyed his stay, and he hoped to make a return visit and renew his pleasant associations with Invercargill. The vice-regal party then boarded the train, and to the strains of Will ye no come back again?, and to the cheers of the crowd the train pulled out of the platform. He had left with a ‘very different and decidedly more complimentary impression of the Southland climate than had been conveyed to them in the north’.’’

At Mataura, the mayor said they knew “the great work his Excellency had performed for the Empire in holding back the fleets that were menacing the seas.”

On a side trip to Otama he was greeting with enthusiasm. “During the war, his deeds were known in every home. Although Otama was a small district it was as patriotic as any in the Empire.”

The Jellicoe statue at the cenotaph was sculpted by Captain Feldon in 1928.

It has to be conceded that although it’s not up there with Michelangelo’s David but, of the two, Jellicoe is perhaps better dressed than him to face the cool North Sea breezes blowing through his nether regions.

An intrepid Prime Minister

Former prime minister Helen Clark is well-known for her enthusiasm for the mountains but there had been a previous PM, Sir Thomas McKenzie, who had spent long weeks exploring Fiordland.

The Dusky Track had been pioneered by him in 1894 when he went up the Spey River to the Murrell Pass and in 1896 when he approached the pass up the Seaforth River from Dusky Sound.

McKenzie was a Scotsman who was a notable explorer, early conservationist and politician serving the Clutha electorate from 1887 to 1896 and holding other seats later; he was Minister of Lands and briefly Prime Minister from March 28 to July 10, 1912.

His explorations and searches for Mainwaring Brown and Quintin McKinnon, earning him a fellowship of the Royal Geographic Society.

He was one of that rare club of men, tough as nails, inured to hardship and possessed of a zeal to explore their new country.

James Park says of the early explorers, “If you would discover the pettiness and littleness of human nature you must live in little places. But if you would find man’s real place in the scheme of Nature without the disquieting vexations of the noisy crowd, go to the solitudes of the mountains.”