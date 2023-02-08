Why they considered naming Queens Park after an editor instead

Invercargill’s Feldwick Gates were built in 1924, funded by a bequest from John Feldwick who had been the proprietor of The Southland Daily News for about 30 years.

The £20,000 gift for the beautification of Victoria Park was unprecedented for the time.

The council considered renaming the park, now Queens Park, after Feldwick and building a fountain in his memory, but opted for the gates.

There is some confusion about the Feldwicks. It was John’s brother, Henry, who was the MP.

Supplied The Feldwick Gates at Queens Park, Invercargill.

The Free Lance reported: “In a remote and solitary place like Invercargill, the money might be used to better ends; but that aspect of the question doesn't matter now.

‘’It is merely of interest to point out that in New Zealand the newspaper proprietor who dies and leaves large sums of money to be disposed of to the public benefit is the rarest of rare birds.

‘’Of the vast sums made by daily newspapers in the Dominion, astonishingly little has gone to public benevolence. It seems likely that the journalist's knowledge of the seamy underside of things breeds in him a certain cynicism that prompts him to let public bodies go hang when he is in the mood to make his will.

“But John Feldwick was a brave and simple optimistic soul. He left neither wife nor bairn, and so he was moved by a truly pathetic impulse to leave twenty thousand pounds to the town called Invercargill, where the gulls scream across the houses every midnight and the daily blizzard is fierce and shrill.

‘’May we venture the wild hope that some of the other newspaper millionaires of this Dominion will take pattern by John Feldwick and donate a small slice of their surplus wealth to public purposes.”

Up, up and away . . .

Southland’s association with weather balloons began in 1938 when they were sent up from the Awarua Radio Station.

In 1948 the operation transferred to Invercargill Airport where the routine continues.

The hydrogen-filled balloon carries aloft an instrument package and the transmitted data as well as the information about wind direction provided by radar tracking of the balloon is an essential part of weather forecasting.

A league of their own

The first game of league (then known as Northern Union) was played at Bluff on July 15, 1908. The newspaper of July 18, 1908 said: “The disqualified rugby players of the Pirates and Britannia teams played at the Bluff on Wednesday under the professional code of rules, the result of the game being a victory for the Brits by 6 points to 3.

“Neither side seemed to take the game very seriously, the majority of the contestants having but a crude knowledge of the laws governing the play.

“A difficulty was experienced in obtaining the services of a person to take charge of the whistle, and it was not until a ‘Portite’, after only a few minutes' tuition, was persuaded to officiate, that a referee was found.

“Needless to say, his decisions were more of a compromise to please both parties than an erroneous interpretation of the new game and that being so, players and spectators alike were quite satisfied with the first exhibition in Southland.”

The consequences were severe. “Under the bylaws of the SRFU the players will render themselves liable to life disqualification should they play as separate clubs.”

Although these were the first clubs to form in New Zealand there had been games held elsewhere prior to this.