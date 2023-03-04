About the south: The 83-year-old Mataura bridge

The new Mataura bridge was opened by the Minister of Public Works, Bob Semple, on 22 July 1939.

It was built of reinforced concrete at a cost of £9,583.

The amount of reinforcing and concrete used is clearly visible in this photo taken during construction.

The bridge replaced the original 1868 wooden suspension bridge which had been the first to span the river.

READ MORE:

* Acts of Faith to reach Fiordland

* Tiger Moth landing on Stewart Island 90 years after first flight landed

* Why no Cargill memorial?



The local member Tom MacDonald said “the two bridges are symbolic of the march of progress, yet we cannot overlook the fact that the old structure represented a wonderful advance in the annals of the pioneers to whom we should pay homage.

“They penetrated the furthest corners of the province, endured untold hardships, tackled nature in its wildest state and won through.”

Foveaux Strait aeroplane crossing

The first Foveaux Strait aeroplane crossing took place on 13 January 1921 when Captain Buckley flew a DH9 to Stewart Island.

The first landing was on Horseshoe Bay on 27 June 1931 in the Kia Ora, a Gipsy Moth piloted by Oscar Garden.

In 1934 there was a proposal to establish an air service between Invercargill and Stewart Island.

“So many years have been employed in endeavouring to persuade New Zealanders to make a sea trip to this tourist resort that it is time some other measures were discussed so Stewart Island might attain the vogue that it deserves.

“Such an air service is feasible and an example is the enterprise of the Orkney Islanders. Machines could carry ten passengers and it should be possible to make the service pay handsomely at 15/- return.

“The feeling is that if people are willing to travel by thousands each year the idea is worth developing with all the zeal possible.

“Traffic has hitherto lagged because the Foveaux Strait trip is not a pleasant one under any circumstances and under the conditions of weather and accommodation that have been experienced in the past it is intolerable.

“This is the island’s chief handicap, and it can be surmounted by taking to the air rather than submitting ourselves to the tender mercies of the waters which swirl through the strait.”

Walking issue

In 1876 deportment was an issue.

John Kingsland was critical of the manner in which the people of Invercargill walked.

He said that boys and girls walked most ungracefully, at an angle of 45 degrees, because they had never been taught the rules of deportment.

He said that there was “nothing more contemptible than to see men, ignorant of deportment, walking the streets with their shoulders about their ears, and their legs stuck out, everywhere disposed in grotesque and ungainly positions”.