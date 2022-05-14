Woke up this morning feeling gruntled. Trust you did too.

Lots of words exist in the negative form. Disgruntled would be one. You don’t often read or hear the alternative word, meaning content or happy.

Well, you might have if you’d come across former Queenstown Mayor and National Party Cabinet Minister Warren Cooper on a good day. He’s been known to declare himself gruntled.

Journalists are at times criticised for accentuating the negative so, in a spirit of self-correction, let’s put more effort into considering the positives.

To be precise, vestigial positives. That’s their name.

Can these archaic words make a comeback?

It seems worth a shot.

So here we go. I hope the results are ane​.

Or at least scrutable​.

We want you to feel appointed​.

In fact, if you’re feeling calm and pressures aren’t overspilling for you, consider yourself whelmed​.

If you’re willing to press ahead in spite of the obstacles that lie ahead, you’re trepid​.

You don’t want to be lazy. Better to be dolent​.

Instead of hanging around doing nothing much, be ert​.

If you’re not lentless​ in your pursuit of your goals, you’ll develop enough skills to become ept​.

Keep your perspective torted​, though. Don’t let your standards of personal dress and grooming fall away. Be kempt​. Be shevelled​.

And whatever you do, make sure that your behaviour is always spicable​. Be a creant​.

123rf Say what now?

A young man of my acquaintance, when he was a youngster, misheard his mother and was given to announcing that certain foodstuffs or behaviours he didn’t like were gusting​.

In truth, by using that word was accidentally calling them appetising or attractive. But he wasn’t to know, so we ought to parage​ him for that.

Spend time in the company of vestigial positives, and you’ll discover that sometimes, at least in terms of desirability, they’re really less positive than their negatives.

Soldiers don’t go into combat wanting to prove themselves vincible.

And you should hang your head if your conduct is nocuous​ or nomalous​ or peccable​.

Reviving words like this will help keep our language interesting, lively and even tasty – or, if you prefer, sipid​.

What it won’t do is make it easier. But then it was never that.

Answer me this – what’s the difference between a warning that something if flammable and something that’s inflammable?

Actually there is one. Both tell us that something can be set on fire. But the “in’’ in inflammable doesn't mean “not’’. It harks back to a Latin prefix that nowadays we’d more commonly spell “en’’ – and it means to cause.

Like enslave means to cause someone to become a slave, or encourage means to cause someone to feel more courage.

Obviously it would have been better all round for the word to have been spelt enflammable, but that didn’t happen.

All of which is why American firefighters for the past 100 years have encouraged people to use flammable, so nobody would think inflammable meant something just wouldn’t burn.

That's what we say, anyway. It’s up to you whether you’re suaded​.

Which come to think of it, means the same as persuaded. It’s another of those tricky ones. The prefix per means “by the means or agency of’’ or “through the bearer’’

We’ll let you go now, with one final word. Some vestigial positives have made their way into the Scrabble dictionary and some haven’t. So tread carefully.