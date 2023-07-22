About the South: Grand residence awaits new purpose

Southland’s grandest residence is Anderson House, the former home of Sir Robert and Lady Elizabeth Anderson.

Sir Robert died in 1942 and on the death of Lady Anderson, the family donated the house and the 24 hectares of the then Victoria Park to the city. The much-loved Georgian-style residence had been built in 1925.

As the city’s art gallery it had an extensive collection of mainly New Zealand paintings, pottery and sculpture. The house and park are a little off the beaten track, on the north-western corner of the city, but a gem to visit at any time of the year.

The house was closed to the public in 2014 after being assessed as a serious earthquake risk. After strengthening and refurbishment it reopened in 2022 and awaits a new role in the city’s art and culture space.

The gardens are as well-tended as any in the city and the extensive grounds offer bush walks, a playground and duck pond and New Zealand’s largest Monkey-puzzle tree.

New Zealand’s premier lady walker for a short time

A long-distance walker made the headlines in 1932. Miss Esther James hiked from Cape Maria van Diemen to Bluff to encourage New Zealanders to support New Zealand products during the early, tough years of the Depression.

She wore New Zealand-made clothes and shoes only and ate only New Zealand food. Her trek was followed with interest.

A newspaper said, “She hopes to average eight hours a day, and will carry a pedometer, and clock in at each town, where local authorities will check her mileage.”

She was hosted and feted wherever she went. Companies sponsored her with shoes, clothes and cereals.

“Miss James has also been asked to drink New Zealand wines and smoke New Zealand tobacco, but declined these offers.”

It took her 128 days on the hoof to cover the distance and on June 26, 1932 she got to Bluff, having fended off numerous offers of both rides and marriage.

The Southland Times said, “A warm general welcome has been extended to Miss Esther James by residents of Bluff and district and she has been the recipient of numerous invitations to local functions. Her stay in the far south is being made extremely pleasant through the proverbial hospitality of the people, and New Zealand’s premier lady walker will, on her own confession, leave this part of the Dominion with great regret.”

The record was trounced the following year when grandmother Kitty O’Sullivan, ‘five feet tall, wiry and vigorous’ put on her ‘serviceable coat, short skirt, stout stockings and heavy boots’ and did the walk in 57 days, knocking 71 days off Esther James’ time.

In 1934, she put on her bicycling gear and rode from Cape Reinga to Bluff, covering the 1455 miles in eight days and 11 hours. She had no punctures.

In 1938 Kitty set a new walking record for Lands End in Cornwall to John O’Groats in Scotland.

Local bodies galore

Local Government reached its greatest level of complexity in the 1950s when there were 14 local bodies in Southland – Southland, Fiord, Stewart Island and Wallace counties, Gore, Invercargill, Mataura, Winton, Bluff and Riverton boroughs and Wyndham, Lumsden, Nightcaps and Otautau town districts.

Today there are just four local authorities – Invercargill City, Gore District and Southland District, plus Environment Southland.