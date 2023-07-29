About the South: Stamps of Southland are rare specimens indeed

Southland’s appearances on postage stamps have been sparse.

Mitre Peak has been depicted nine times, Stewart Island has shown up only six times, Dog Island lighthouse twice, Milford Sound several times.

Other images include the Sutherland Falls, Monkey Island, Gore Trout, Curio Bay, Mossburn stag, Colac Bay surfer and Riverton Paua.

Bluff and Fiordland in 2017 are the only New Zealand stamps to contain profanities being “bloody” and “buggered” respectively.

Lake Te Anau makes its first and only appearance in 2018 and Mirror Lake in 2019.

This is a total of only about 40 images and it could be said that Southland has been sorely neglected by NZ Post.

Southland’s first scenes on postage stamps were this pair. Mount Pembroke is on a two penny stamp in the 1898 pictorial series, and Milford Sound is on the two shilling stamp in the same series.

Both stamps were also overprinted “official” for use by government departments. Pembroke and Milford are Welsh names bestowed by Welsh sealing captain John Grono.

People named after Southland places

Many Southland localities are named after people – Gore, Winton, Balfour, Lumsden, Wyndham and so on – but several people are named after localities. Donald Mount Cook Burnett comes to mind, though not in a Southland context.

Locally we have a Rakiura and an Ulva and more than one Mavora, and there was a Frances Te Anau Snodgrass. John Tutanekai Bollons was named after his father’s ship. Can we improve the list?

Early rail not a convenience

Southland’s great railway era began 160 years ago.

On 25 October 1864 the rail line was complete as far as Makarewa and the small engine Lady Barkly made several return trips from Invercargill with carriages crammed with excited excursionists. A mighty picnic with fun and food celebrated Southland’s entry into the railway era.

All went well until the final run back to town. Rain and mud had made the rails slick and the train lacked the traction to return until much later in the evening.

Many trudged the eight weary miles home or camped out for the night.

The populace, now suspicious of the train’s capabilities, largely stayed away from the next excursion a fortnight later, in honour of the birthday of the Prince of Wales.

The train was remarkably slow and there are stories about the driver offering rides to pedestrians only to be told that they would rather walk as they were in a hurry.

Once, the train caught up with a woman herding a cow along the track. “Get off the line!” the driver shouted.

Sidestepping the engine she shouted back, “Man, ye’re in an awfu’ hurry this mornin’!”

In the Southland Times, July 9, 1927, Mr John Brass, a retired engine driver, added to the story.

“The chief work of the Lady Barkly was to do the ballasting for the wooden railway between Invercargill and Winton. After a very useful life she was sold to a man named Murdoch who had a sawmill in the district that came to be called after this famous old engine. Her boiler is still to be seen lying among stumps at Lady Barkly.”