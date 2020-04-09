We're halfway, team. You've got this

Southland writer Jo Smith says of lockdown "pull up your big girl knickers and refuel that can-do attitude".

OPINION: Well the first couple of weeks have served up quite the smorgasbord round here.

A load of funnies – of the "you had to be there" kind and few not-so-funnies, too.

There are some "randoms" out on the streets right now. Cycling around telling people they're going to Hell if they don't give their hearts to Jesus is not helpful at the best of times. Stop it. You're acting like an idiot.

And sadly, some not-funny-at-all stuff.

We've been chased by wasps, we've argued, ranted and raved. We're bored-as one minute and happy-as the next.

We've laughed at the hilarious stuff doing the rounds on social media and we all jump on the couch to grab some feel good from Hillary and Jeremy each night. Wasjigs have been completed in record time and we've celebrated four birthdays lockdown style.

Four lean picking, but brilliant, birthdays.

The weather has played its part so outside is where we've been. Camping out, even. The stuff getting done around here is extraordinary. Bob (the Builder) got on his little yellow digger two weeks ago and sightings of him elsewhere are sought after.

Nothing on my to-do list has been done. The good old days of help yourself to the tucker have disappeared and our hygiene etiquette is second to none.

Life still carries on outside of coronavirus and we've cried over the unfairness of it all. We've picked ourselves up and carried on. 'Coz that's just what this family does. We'll do "us"; you do "you".

I do wake up some days feeling all easy-osey and the next I'm reigning with the zealous abandon of a general. Give me an hour and I'm apologising for being such an arse and happy days are here again.

Lockdown has amplified the fact that our kids generally only operate on a barter system.

The "what's in it for me" mentality is a tad rampant. Rectifying this situation is top priority and we will re-educate these muppets. Time is on our side.

It's also amplified all the things we like about them and all the things we don't. Interesting times all right.

We're lowering the bar on all of it. I heard that, this week. Lower the bar. And we're going to be much more consistent. Then everyone will know where they're at, all the time – regardless of how we're "feeling".

Consistency and a bit of bar lowering will help us all immensely. Try it. One thing at a time.

It'll look different in every household so don't go comparing with Jenny. Jenny's not you.

If spending lockdown home schooling makes you feel overwhelmed and anxious then don't do it. Honestly, you're probably looking too far ahead. Concentrate on getting through today and doing the next right thing. You are not a teacher. No one expects you to be. Relax. Please.

Don't give way to the anxiety and fear. They're contagious. Both will rip through your bubble and cause havoc. Decide to go all in - pull up your big girl knickers and refuel that can-do attitude.

In the words of The Queen:

Better days will return

We will be with our friends again

We will be with our families again

We will meet again.

Too right we will. Safe and loved. We're halfway team. You've got this.