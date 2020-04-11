We'll soon redefine prosperity, sustainability, lifestyle and essential travel

OPINION: The adage "we live in interesting times" has never been truer than the way the past month has played out.

For the rest of our lifetime, at the very least, the world has changed significantly, and I am convinced there will be more in store.

I am sure we have all loudly proclaimed Southland is the best part of the world to call home. That's never been more true than today.

The human tragedies we see daily across the globe graphically illustrates the relative safety of the south. Yet there is no room for any let up in the fight against such an insidious enemy as Covid-19.

We can all be rightly proud of the way our Southland communities have responded to the national message led, in my view incredibly well, by the Prime Minister - the message of stay in your bubble, wash your hands, stay safe and stay at home.

All simple commonsense stuff, but I am sure we all have struggled at times to be ruthlessly consistent. I know I have.

When we see the number of deaths rapidly climbing in nations we have a lot of connection to, in terms of history and trade, while in New Zealand we are at the other end of the scale, it's easy to make the assumption we are on top of the virus.

But nothing could be further from the truth. For the next 10 days in particular it is crucial that we follow the rules, and stay home and stay safe.

We can beat Covid-19, but we haven't got there yet. We all have a vital part to play in achieving that goal.

What the future holds is largely (and literally) in our hands. I have no doubt the resilience and innovation Southlanders have been known for over the last 150 years will again come to the fore.

I also have no doubt some redefined definitions of such concepts as prosperity, sustainability, lifestyle and essential travel will emerge quite quickly.

As we in local government consider what each of our responses will be to the communities we serve, you can be assured of one thing. Going by the conversations I have been party to both locally and across the nation, there is genuine understanding and empathy for the financial, emotional and physical turmoil many families are dealing with.

To date we have seen a government acting in a way that is putting the health and welfare of people front and centre with various grants and subsidies. This is great.

What happens next is critical.

People need jobs. While a household's natural response to financial pressures might well be to tighten the belt, and rightly so, absolutely the opposite applies from a government perspective.

Local authorities across the nation have a huge ability to generate jobs and income with the various projects they have, particularly in relation to water supplies and standards.

We are working with government to develop partnerships with them to deliver these projects, but at the same time ease the burden of ratepayers.

The world has changed in the last two weeks and much will change in the next two. But the focus of councils is one of doing all we can to ease the burdens our communities face.

Tracy Hicks is the Gore District Mayor.