Tiwai crisis needs short term as well as long term solutions

Rio Tinto, owners of the Tiwai aluminium smelter based near Invercargill, announced on Thursday the plant will close at the end of August 2021.

EDITORIAL: In case of emergency, break glass. Ideally, of course, there’s some sort of assistance within reach back there. Otherwise all you have is an emergency and some broken glass.

The mortality of the Tiwai smelter (scheduled to close next year, in case you haven’t heard) has led to an outpouring of ideas old and new. Lots to think about. Plenty to be getting on with. The slight difficulty being that 2500 directly and indirectly employed southerners face the chop pretty soon and it is hard - if not actually delusional - to foresee any sort of seamless transition between the loss of existing work and the creation of new work through major, heroic jprojects..

This is not really a time to indulge in restful contemplation about what more should have been achieved by now.

But we do need to bear in mind the work done to get us to this point, such as it is.

The Southern Regional Development Strategy was formed back in 2016 in at least nominal acknowledgement that the smelter was a finite thing and that we needed the stabilising effect of greater economic diversity.

International education and tourism were two emerging industries to be ardently pursued, and revitalisation of inner-city Invercargill was emphatically on the to-do list as well. But more than anything else it was aquaculture that received the big benediction.

A great deal of work has gone into this ambition. The problem hasn’t been indolence but there’s been a shocking lack of traction and for this the strategists’ finger of blame stands presents itself in vertical fashio in front of the Resource Management Act.

Still, attempts have been made. Sanford and Ngai Tahu have applications lodged to farm in southern waters, and NZ King Salmon has research applications

The Southland Aquaculture Working Group presents figures that a 25,000 tonne salmon industry would likely create 800 new full-time equivalent jobs, not counting indirect employment benefits.

Meanwhile, eyes turn to the Tiwai site itself. Some serious interest is being shown in the clean fuel efficiency of a green hydrogen plant to be established on the site. The emergent data storage industry is also now a talking point. Or other gigafactories of various sorts, typically with green credentials are being talked about.

As academic Dr Aaron Fox points out, a great deal of electricity from Manapouri is becoming available and it is not well suited to the national grid, which would need massive capacity work to be able to move it elsewhere. The site, once remedial work is done, still has its potential for future industry.

The Government is soon to show up with a care package, to make announcements and dispense money to favoured projects.

We haven’t collectively covered ourselves in glory with the success of our long-term planning. We must do better, and we will need assistance to do it.

Meanwhile, tick tock. However hard and fruitfully the south may work towards large-scale and ambitious targets, there remains a parallel imperative to do all we can to find capacity to put a huge and displaced workforce of proven skills and work ethic, to employment.

That means a collective effort throughout the community; not just reliance on our leaders and politicians.