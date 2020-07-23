Down comes Invercargill's lifeless Government Life building. And a good thing too.

Demolition work bears down on the arched windows of Invercargill's former Brown Owl building on Esk St, adjacent to the Government Life building on the Dee St corner.

EDITORIAL: They were handsome in their day, no question, the Government Life building on the southeast corner of Esk and Dee streets, and its adjacent twin further back on Esk, once home to the celebrated Brown Owl tearooms that became New Zealand’s first licensed restaurant.

For what they once were, proud and substantial, the buildings’ demolition as part of the City Block redevelopment is a sorrow.

For what they have so long been since then – Government Life especially – their flattening is cause for relief, even celebration.

Much as the two buildings were part of the town’s civic heritage, that honourable past was replaced by debasing decades of degradation.

Seriously, has any building typified the gradual decay of the downtown Invercargill cityscape more wretchedly than Government Life?

For pretty much a generation it has loomed more oppressively than imposingly over corner Night and Day and other ground-floor tenant traders

Deemed not unsafe under the Building Act it has long been a source of discomfort even so, its upper storeys vacant and uneconomic to upgrade, so many tonnes of what surely appeared to be untrustworthy brickwork.

There are worse ways for such buildings to come down than in the careful, piecemeal process now underway during the demolition process.

That isn’t to deny a sense of loss. Southlanders of a certain age will remember the Brown Owl themselves but a great many others will know it from the accounts of their parents and grandparents from its cultural heyday.

But if we don’t look after our older buildings then this is what we get.

The new building planned for this part of the city block is to be the headquarters of the block redevelopment project initiators, the Richardson Group. Its design looks striking and of course it will have a visual counterpart a block to the north, on the Don-Dee corner, where the framework for the new ILT Langlands hotel has lately arisen.

But apart from some foundation work, the city block site bordered by Esk, Kelvin, Dee and Tay streets has become a place of subtraction as familiar buildings have disappeared before the community’s eyes.

The Kelvin Hotel, the former Wales bank, Reading Cinemas and a few facades, notably that of the former Southland Times building, are soon to be all that protrude from the rubble.

The entire city – whether or not individuals are supportive of the block project – has a stake in its success, not only in terms of direct financial return for the hefty proportion of civic funds that have gone into it, but also for the restoration of a cultural pulse to a central business district that needs to fight hard to regain a gravitational pull on its community as the options of online consumerism are increasingly taken up.

As things stand (so to speak) the list of confirmed tenants for the site is still disconcertingly short. Farmers as the anchor tenant, and Starbucks is a stayer, but that leaves a lot of confirmation yet to happen and although the latest official word was that negotiations have been progressing well, a few more names on a few more dotted lines sometime soon would be reassuring.