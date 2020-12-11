Bluff's tourism plan must speak to town's true character

The view of the night sky over Southland, taken from Stirling Point in Bluff.

EDITORIAL: There can be a generic slickness to tourism master plans and “destination strategies’’.

Slick promotion is the last thing Bluff needs.

The people of the port town will do themselves, and their province, a service by ensuring they take ownership of the document out for public consultation, seeking to strategise ways to revitalise the town for tourism, recreation and business.

Bluff has some of the south’s deepest human history, much of it of a sort that it has pleased generations of journalists to describe as raw-boned.

This, we hasten to add, is hardly news to the many who have put in the thought, consultation and work to bring the document to this point.

But part of the challenge before the community is to guard against the risk, and risk it is, of a veneered portrayal of the town’s actual character.

Certainly the plan should acknowledge and protect what’s good about its present, not just market its past.

A professionally developed plan using the skills of educated marketers isn’t to be tossed into the bin, but really only the people of the town will know whether the promotional initiatives ring true and the development ideas sit comfortably – and fix them if they don’t.

Because they’re the ones who will be continously trying to correct misapprehensions and live with wrongheaded initiatives. Or, for that matter, living with the consequences of missed opportunities.

Promotionally, the town has nothing to fear from unvarnished honesty, and happily seems to know that. It’s both accurate and helpful that when you search online the Bluff Oyster and Food Festival the first phrase that hits you is “Unsophisticated and proud of it’’. The detail that follows is, quite rightly, pretty skitey because unsophisticated doesn’t mean inept and there are social as well as gastronomic reasons why that festival is so celebrated.

Lord knows the human history of the area is remarkable. Many’s the town that has cause to envy Bluff for the stories it could – and really should – tell about its cultural intermingling, its port-and-fishing adventures, shipwrecks, formidable personalities, and the notorious tradition of misbehaviour on school train journeys to Invercargill back in the day.

Travel writers have at times called the town drab.

Travel writers are regrettably prone miss things. This is a town and an environment that sings to poet laureate Cilla McQueen who, from her home in Bluff, takes the time that a writer must to turn away from the warmth of human contact that is equally part of her life there, and spend time alone amid the sun, water and wind, and finds a truth that can too easily escape us.

That beauty is quite plain.

Poets can make such a case, though promoters may struggle. It’s not especially easy to communicate such things in strategic documents that quite rightly have to consider and prioritise the development of tracks and cycle trails, marine discovery centres, eco tours, retail facilities and the long-discussed Oyster World.

After all, the potential uplift of a stargazing setup atop Bluff Hill may charmingly invite investigation, but the tediously important practicalities of land availability, and potential rezoning, in the town emphatically demand it.

Bottom line: Bluff has much to offer the visitor and the resident alike. To communicate this the locals need to be themselves and resist the idea of contorting the place to fit some sort of tourism template. It’s happened elsewhere.