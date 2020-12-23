A few words of encouragement

OPINION: As we come to the end of 2020, many people have remarked that it has been a year to forget.

The COVID-19 pandemic has cast a long shadow. We have made sacrifices as a country and as individuals – socially, culturally and economically.

But there is also much to celebrate as this year draws to a close and we look forward to 2021.

The Government’s response to Covid-19 under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has helped minimise the number of cases in New Zealand. It has also meant we have enjoyed freedoms other countries now envy.

READ MORE:

* Admiration nation: Which is The Economist’s country of the year?

* Up to 1200 workers would be needed to build South Island data centre

* Why Ardern thinks keeping Tiwai open pays off



We are blessed to be able to be in a position where we can gather with friends and family for Christmas and New Year celebrations and for summer holidays.

Quarantine-free travel arrangements with Australia and the Cook Islands are set to begin in the first part of 2021, which is great news for those who want to travel overseas but also for tourism operators in New Zealand who have suffered from the fall-off in international tourism this year.

The prospect of overseas visitors returning to our region to enjoy areas like Te Anau and Fiordland will be a boon for our tourist towns, operators and other industries that indirectly benefit economically.

Southland, like other regions of the country, has had a tough year but it could have been worse if the Government had not made a decision to go hard and go quickly in its response to the pandemic.

Latest data shows the economy is recovering faster than expected.

GDP rose 14 per cent in the September quarter and last week’s 2020 Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update from Treasury paints a positive picture.

While the economy contracted in 2020, it is forecast to rebound strongly in 2021, outperforming countries such as the United Kingdom and Japan.

The employment outlook has also improved, with a much lower forecast peak in unemployment and a faster recovery in labour force participation.

Through this year, the Government supported more than 1.8 million workers through the Wage Subsidy Scheme and invested billions of dollars into infrastructure, training and creating jobs.

We also announced last week we will deliver on our commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 an hour from April 1 2021. That will lift the incomes of around 175,500 New Zealanders.

The full economic effects of Covid-19 are still to be felt in New Zealand and across the world but the Government will continue to work with businesses and workers to cushion the blow and support job retention and creation.

This, of course, includes Southland, where we face the prospect of Rio Tinto shutting up shop at Tiwai Point.

I recently accompanied Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods to Invercargill to meet Southland business leaders to continue discussions about the region’s future.

The Government is optimistic it can reach an agreement with Rio Tinto for a staged exit from the region to reduce the economic shock.

We will also ensure Rio Tinto commits to remediating the whenua before it goes. Ngai Tahu has written to Rio Tinto seeking a commitment to engage on employment and environmental issues.

As MP for Te Tai Tonga, I will help the Government, business leaders and iwi continue to push their case for a delayed exit and a commitment to the local workforce and the precious environment that surrounds the aluminium smelter.

The Government is also looking at ways of helping to build up other industries in the region to ensure there are future job opportunities for the substantial workforce.

This could include aquaculture, an exciting prospect. Finance Minister Grant Robertson has already mooted this as an industry that could be boosted

Another project with huge potential is the planned Datagrid cloud computing centre announced last week. With building mooted to begin before the end of next year, the project could employ up to 800 people during construction.

A feasibility study, co-funded by Meridian Energy and Contact Energy, will also be done next year to investigate the potential of a large-scale, renewable hydrogen production facility to replace the aluminium smelter.

I acknowledge that while 2021 and beyond will be challenging, our Labour Government will continue to support its regional economies.

I am optimistic that we will weather this Covid-19 storm and emerge stronger for it.

Meri Kirihimete and Season’s Greetings everyone.

Rino Tirikatene is MP for Te Tai Tonga