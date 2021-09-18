A wee encouragement in the quest for more biddable bovines

Lyndsay and Les Treleaven, waiting patiently for Blue Blood Cittamat Jewel of Dunsandal, to make her mark, hopefully on Square 3 for Lyndsay. Les has had a bad enough track record with horses, he decided not to add dairy cows to his gambling woes. It was Elmwood schools family fun fest and this event was Cowpat Bingo. The garanteed to poo cow never came up with the goods in the allotted time so the winner was Mary Irvine(an Elmwood teacher) with a square that was widdled on. for more Paula McPhail on 3552553. 160901n DS

EDITORIAL: Does anyone out there recall Clarabelle, the cow who contained herself?

She was the focus of attention for a Parents Centre fundraiser at Invercargill’s Gala St reserve, 2002.

Cowpat bingo, they called it.

The reserve was marked into chessboard squares for which tickets were sold. If yours was the one on to which she evacuated her honest bowels then bingo.

On the appointed day, she disappointed. Whether it was out of a brutish sense of offended dignity, or performance anxiety, we cannot presume to know.

The outcome was that the participants were left to reflect on the fact they had just spent two hours out of their mortal lives making an unseemly fuss about a cow.

There’s something in the Old Testament about not doing that.

A similar bovine letdown happened at an Elmwood School fair up Christchurch way the year before. Apparently the Department of Internal Affairs lacked the gumption to launch an investigation. (Not into the internal affairs of the animals themselves – they’re the department charged with keeping gambling honest).

To this day cowpat bingo, for all its fallibilities, remains a heartland fundraising option, albeit one that might be confounded by the fact that cows are biddable in some matters, but not so much when it comes to matters of the bowels. Or bladder. Or stomachs.

As we know to our environmental cost. Their nitrogen-infused urine is a waterways contaminant and sends nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere, quite apart from the methane they belch.

So it comes as thoroughly welcome news, or at least a progress report, that an Auckland-German research collaboration is making progress toilet training cows to urinate in a toilet pen, where the urine is captured before it pollutes the environment.

It combines the motivations a tingly (not actually painful, we’re told) collar, and a waiting rewards at the latrine pen.

What particularly appeals about this is that it serves as a reminder that some problems have passably simple solutions.

Far more sciency-seeming work is underway and this is good. Building on successful work that the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre has done in its low-emitting sheep-breeding programme, work to breed low-emitting cattle is under way.

The search is also afoot for a vaccine to tame those gut microbes that turn excess hydrogen into methane

Other research teams are working on compounds to add to an animal’s feed to make it less – stop us if we’re being too technical here – burpy.

We might also arch expectant eyebrows at work to better understand how irrigation management can reduce nitrous oxide emissions from soils without affecting pasture dry matter consumption.

The task is urgent and although things have been ticking over the really big-impact breakthroughs have proven slippery to seize.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor would have us know that New Zealand contributes more than one third of the global investment of $28.7 million into projects supported by the alliance Global Research on Agricultural Greenhouse Gases.

Correct us if we’re wrong, but is that figure not pitifully small, given the stakes?

It’s all work to be wished well.

And if an ancillary benefit is that cowpat bingo might be rendered more reliable, that would be okay too.