Residence pathway a boon for stressed south

EDITORIAL: A wave of relief has swept 165,000 migrants on temporary visas, their families, employers, wider industry and sector groups and regions such as Southland.

It follows the Government’s long-awaited announcement a one-off, simplified pathway to residence.

To be honest the pathway was already pretty simple.

It was simply impenetrable, simply maddening, simply intolerable and, for many, simply heartbreaking.

The Government-imposed freeze on processing the great majority of residence applications since the borders closed created a going-nowhere queue of people seeking the ability to plan into the future.

So it’s good news for people on Essential Skills, Work to Residence and Post Study Work visas. And those who rely on the significant work that they do.

The simpler pathway should provide family reunifications for settled and skilled migrants, and, stem losses to the likes of Australia and Canada, which have been on able to recruit from the swollen ranks of those feeling adrift here.

This new pathway was a long time coming; long enough to have generated a prolonged and increasingly intense chorus of dismay.

As Southland Federated Farmers sharemilking chairman Jason Herrick pointed out. we needed this five months ago. Many have already left. And with Southland farms already short about 2000 workers, stemming the exodus is hardly enough – we need to be attracting more migrants.

Still, after such an achingly long period of inertia, the prospect of progress looking after those we do have is welcome for deeply human as well as social and economic reasons.

Consider Christian Roxas, a southern dairy worker who after “three years and 25 days’’ separated from his family in the Philippines had been investigating a move to Ireland, now feeling blessed at the prospect of offering them a home here, under provisions for partners and dependent children outside the country to be included in the new residence applications.

Similarly, Telly Thomas, a courier driver, wept in relief at the prospect of being reunited with his wife and family, currently in India. Who would not?

Our national treatment of migrants has been a long-building disgrace. We’ve brought in a mounting influx of temporary workers and then had them competing for a steadily declining number of residence places.

Many have been leaving, bitterly disappointed. Among them, gaspingly-needed health care professionals.

Another issue: simplicity of process is often far from simple to deliver.

Even given the streamlining of the new process, the sheer s ize of the backlog means Immigration NZ still has a massive catchup task ahead of it. Its capacity to handle this in timely fashion remains to be seen. Processing the new visas, we are already being told may take up to a year. It would be a brave soul to consider that a worst-case scenario.

It would be galling if the applicants found that following this newly depicted pathway was less a case of singing and dancing down the Yellow Brick Road than dodging the bombs on the Ho Chi Minh trail.

Meanwhile there remains plenty of complexity in the wider Government agenda.

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi insists this new one-off initiative is to address an immediate issue; meaning the Government is not pulling back from its work for an immigration “rebalance’’ and preparation for the eventual reopening of our borders.

The message to industries and employers is still that the Government wants them to look for “new ways to build resilient workforces and to attract, train and retain local workers and reduce their reliance on low-skilled migrant labour’’.