Beyond even the wild blue yonder

EDITORIAL: Southerners, feel free to savour these words: Space Operations New Zealand – a Southland company.

Even better, the connotations of such a name speak not only to intrepid ambition, but to significant achievement already attained in a challenging commercial field.

This outfit was initially established as Awarua Satellite Ground Station, a business unit of Great South, the regional development agency that was, itself, formerly known as Venture Southland.

That was in 2004, though the area site between Invercargill and Bluff already had outstanding communication credentials as the home of Awarua Radio, a key part of a NZ Post Office network and eventual worldwide significance, to the extent that it was under guard during World War 2.

The geographical and environmental advantages of the site have long been augmented by some serious human expertise, and that has been particularly true in recent years.

Now the satellite operation has achieved a level of profitability that it will become a stand-alone company, a subsidiary of Great South.

This really is excellent. The services it provides for low orbit satellites already extends to international space agencies including support to the European Space Agency’s resupply missions to the International Space Stations.

It’s also particularly useful for the commercial market, providing a great deal of information needed in the early stages of a launch and orbit.

And among the important professional relationships that the smallish team has established, there’s what we would like to see as a natural link to Rocket Lab, the Kiwi-American company helmed by a son of Southland, Peter Beck, that’s now a global leader in small satellite launch.

Particularly appealing, from a heartland perspective, is that these operations can simultaneously be portrayed as highly sophisticated and expert, but also as the natural extensions of sheddie culture; problem-solving by practical people, tucked away in a comfortable if unintimidating situation.

The chief executive who had overseen the development of Space Operations New Zealand, Robin McNeill, speaks of its potential in the most expansive terms, which is both disarming and appropriate.

This is, after all, an enterprise in which the very phrase “the sky’s the limit’’ seems a tad too restrictive.

That said, we should not overlook the terrestrial potential of these activities.

The station’s frontier also extends to Earth observations.through an agreement with Auckland University.

We’re talking optical and radar satellites, magnetometers and sensors capturing data about weather and soil conditions – marshalled and focused to the extent that it’s projected to increase productivity for dairy farmers by 10 per cent.

The very fact that it’s based in Southland also adds to its potential to stimulate and develop the province’s scientific chops.

Not quite a year ago, Beck was receiving an award in his hometown for his services to the export sector. His message: the space industry in Southland could be as big as we want it to be. It really all came down to building the right talent.

Even high school students, he said, could come up with some pretty amazing stuff if resourced correctly.