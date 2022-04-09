Southern MPs in something of a stoush? It's been a while.

This article was written as an editorial for Stuff newspapers.

Stuff Labour List MP Liz Craig and National’s Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds.

EDITORIAL: Southland MPs have for many years now been less than eager to spin on one another. They’ll argue policies, but only occasionally will they get into accusations of personal failings.

Fair enough. In these unmannerly times, there’s a lot to be said for a bit of restraint. And choosing your moment. There’s been quite a gap in personal criticisms, perhaps because the midst of a pandemic is not a time people have patience for anything that smacks of gratuitous conflict.

It would be going too far to say the gloves came off this week, but National’s Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds was sporting boxing gloves rather than kid gloves when she took a swing at locally based Labour List MP Liz Craig.

READ MORE:

* Penny Simmonds: Liz Craig 'toed party line' instead of shedding light on mental health

* Labour reprimanded for treatment of National MP Chris Bishop at testy parliamentary committee

* Liz Craig: More a connector than a combatant



A recent Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission report found access to specialist medical health services had not improved during the past five years.

This prompted National’s mental health spokesman Matt Doocey to ask at Parliament’s Health Committee for a Ministry of Health briefing on those findings.

Craig chairs that committee, which has a majority of Labour members and which voted down the briefing request.

Simmonds insists Craig toed the party line and, under pressure from senior Labour ministers, helped block inquiry into the Government’s performance.

Craig’s reply was characteristically mild and measured. She’d had but one vote herself and this was simply a postponement, allowing time for consideration of a comprehensive review that was best addressed at an upcoming estimates hearing with Health Minister Andrew Little, usually held in June.

Craig is open to the criticism that it would have been more seemly to have supported at least an initial-reactions discussion with attendant questions.

And it might be asked of Simmonds whether a postponement, justified or not, quite reaches the threshold to justify her explicit charge that Craig denied the people of Southland “their right to democracy’’.

But the tactics of the combative tone are themselves interesting. Was Craig seen as particularly vulnerable, given that about this time last year Parliament’s Speaker Trevor Mallard was reprimanding her and the Health Committee’s other Labour MPs?

Trevor Mallard found they had acted “not in compliance in the spirit’’ of Parliament’s rules, by inviting prolonged explanations from officials which in turn meant National’s Chris Bishop had scant time to ask questions about managed isolation facilities.

Perhaps the worst serve Craig has received came from former Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker; that she and NZ First list MP Mark Patterson had “put politics above the welfare of Southland mums and babies’’ by not voting for an inquiry into the Southern District Health Board’s downgrade of Lindens' maternity facilities.

Well, that was an emotive issue for many. New Zealand’s Parliament is designed to be adversarial; the Opposition’s role it to challenge not only Government thinking, but also the performance of its Ministers and MPs, who are, in turn, expected to defend themselves. It can readily get personal without that being, indulgently, anyone’s intent.

Within Southland there hasn’t been a lot of gratuitous conflict in recent decades. Labour’s Mark Peck and National’s Eric Roy had some flinty exchangesserves at each other in the late 1990s but nothing too extreme.

True, there was that time when a local MP was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour and The Southland Times found itself presented with a press statement announcing that cancer tends to attack a person’s weakest part.

Mind you, the afflicted MP was the one who wrote the release. Firebrand Invercargill MP Norman Jones chose to announce his own diagnosis in that most self-deprecating way. Touchingly funny – yet still probably the meanest thing said of a local politician in recent history.

Editorials are unbylined opinion articles, written for our newspapers by a roster of senior journalists, in consultation with editors.