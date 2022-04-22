Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean: Government’s 'lack of transparency a major failure'

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean says sometimes dealing with officials is fairly straightforward but other times it’s incredibly frustrating,

OPINION: Readers may have noticed a recent increase in the number of news stories about government projects and how they’re coming to the attention of the office of the auditor-general – this is no surprise to me.

My colleagues and I have become increasingly concerned about the Government’s decision-making processes as well as its lack of accountability and transparency when it comes to spending public money.

Before I go into this further, the reality of life is that everyone is accountable to someone - whether it’s your boss, your partner or the bank. Politicians are no different, we are accountable to the public who elect us into office, something I think this government needs to be reminded of.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff

In my role, it’s quite common for a member of the public to make contact with me asking for help in dealing with a government department, navigating rules and regulations, or to get answers to something that’s worrying them.

I’m always happy to go into bat for local people and my office staff and I take great pride in reaching a resolution or finding the information or answers they need.

Sometimes dealing with officials is fairly straightforward but other times it’s incredibly frustrating, this is particularly the case when trying to get straight answers from government ministers.

What I’ve noticed these past couple of years is that information that should be made readily available has not been forthcoming or when it has been released to me, has left me shaking my head in disbelief.

In my office in Wellington, I have what I call ‘a wall of transparency’. It’s a bit tongue in cheek because the documents pinned to it are far from transparent.

I have screeds and screeds of paper with blocked out sections of text that have been sent to me in response to my Official Information Act (OIA) requests. Why large parts of government documents need to be blocked out when there is clearly no national security risk, beggars belief.

These documents primarily relate to the Government’s $1.2 billion Jobs for Nature programme which has so far failed to deliver the jobs it promised and has fallen well short when it comes to widely accepted standards of reporting.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff

I have worked hard to scrutinise the spending and delivery for this project but the degree of obfuscation I’ve encountered has made this difficult. So much so that last week I wrote to the Auditor-General requesting that a review of Jobs for Nature is added to its work programme.

The lack of accountability for what is over a billion dollars of borrowed Covid-19 response and recovery money is staggering and unacceptable to me.

The failure of the Department of Conservation (DOC) to meet the requirements of the OIA process in not meeting deadlines for responding to some of my official questions has also been frustrating and is something I felt compelled to notify the Ombudsman of late last year.

But as I alluded to earlier, there are multiple examples of government decision-making that is being called into question.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff

The $290 million tourism rescue package raised eyebrows as it was being rolled out and has subsequently come in for criticism from the Auditor-General. It is not good enough that some businesses were given money without any evidence that they were in financial difficulty, and didn’t have to go through the same process as other businesses who were clearly struggling.

I could see here in the south how some businesses were favoured at the expense of others.

National has also raised concerns about mental health spending. The lack of oversight and improvement for the $1.9 billion allocated in the 2019 budget is also not good enough.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff

The Auditor-General is Parliament’s independent spending watchdog and looks into whether laws might have been broken around the spending of public money. Requesting an inquiry is not something that’s done lightly but it’s something that my colleagues and I feel is needed on several fronts.

Performance measures and detailed reporting is essential for accountability. When ministers are spending billions of dollars of taxpayer’s money, it’s the least we can expect.

This Government has gone down a pathway that is far from transparent. Whether that’s because it knows it hasn’t delivered on its promises or whether it’s sheer arrogance – I don’t know.

This Government promised transparency, the fact that it hasn’t delivered on that maybe its biggest failure of all.