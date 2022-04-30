How the office of Invercargill's mayor has vanished into a vacuum

Sir Tim Shadbolt: “I am older and slower but my commitment to what is fair motivates my stance to fight.”

OPINION: There is a widely used phrase, “taking one for the team’’. It began in baseball terminology and translates to sucking it up or taking an adversity for the good of a group.

It’s fair to say that I feel I have taken dozens of pitched balls during the past two years, lobbed directly from my supposed team, councillors and the organisation.

My attempts to throw a few balls back have been met with varying degrees of condescension and belittlement.

The current council has been one of the most divisive that I have ever been amongst. It began with clear personality divisions which culminated in pitched arguments fought out in the media and moved on to code of conduct complaints.

At that time there were two distinct factions on the council, those who challenged the institution and those who hoped their compliance and servitude would see them to be favoured and promoted. For some councillors the stresses were extreme and they swung between the two camps.

Parallel to the political division was the gradual erosion of almost all mayoral powers. It started with, bizarrely, all my expenditure details being given to the Taxpayers Union down to every last pencil, without any context or explanation offered alongside. There were no exclusions for sensitive expenditure or for my privacy.

The SIM cards to my emergency phone and laptop were cancelled, all of my access keys to the council, bar one, were cancelled meaning after 22 years my partner was denied access to the office. My PA’s job description was rewritten, without my input, to stop any co-operation with my partner over invitations.

LISA BURD/Stuff Tim Shadbolt: The next council is crucial as there are many important decisions looming.

I was denied training fit for my needs on the agenda system and my PA was instructed that paper use was to be kept to a minimum and so there were stresses whenever I wanted anything printed.

My travel was micromanaged by the chief executive, I was not permitted to overnight the night prior to zone or provincial sector meetings but told I was to be up at 5am to take whatever red-eye flight was available. All other mayors have a prerogative over travel based on their assessment of what they deem necessary and this is rarely challenged.

There were the petty things like no refreshments on offer for guests, a mayoral fridge that wasn’t allowed to be restocked even with water.

My office was officially “tidied”. Filing cabinets were removed and a staff member was appointed to go through every file box I had to determine what was considered to be non-council related for removal from the premises. This was leaked to the media where I was called a hoarder.

About this time the Chamber of Commerce decided to write to Internal Affairs and lay a complaint about council function. Fair or unfair, the media damage to the city was spiralling out of control and I guess they thought a commissioner appointment would be a good Plan B.

Then came the external observers; the council’s attempt to patch over the conflicts and show there was a clear path forward - at a projected cost of $730,000 to ratepayers.

Although I was initially hopeful, my meetings with the external observers were pointless. I would state my concerns and almost nothing was taken on board.

Moreover, a part-time PA, employed directly by the chief executive for 14 hours a week was deemed all the assistance I required.

The council decided that as there was a breakdown or no constructive relationship between the Mayor and chief executive, the chairs group should make all the key decisions by consensus.

This is the group that actively derided, belittled and bullied most views I expressed.

The chairs group is comprised of the deputy and Darren Ludlow, Ian Pottenger, Alex Crackett and Rebecca Amundsen. I’ve been asked many times who these councillors (also seeking re-election) are, so, take note. That's my opinion and I have every democratic right to state it.

The next council is crucial as there are many important decisions looming. To my mind the single most important decision a council makes is the appointment of the chief executive. This person controls all staff and operations. In March 2023 our current chief executive’s employment contract ends and the council must consider an appointment.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Tim Shadbolt: In March 2023 our current chief executive’s employment contract ends and the council must consider an appointment.

I implore residents to take a long think over who they vote for in October at the next local government election. Avoid name recognition, who has the nicest voice, looks presentable or has had lots of media.

Vote for new people who are not part of the current equation. That’s the best that you can do for the city. If you consider that means not voting for me, so be it. The continual negative media coverage is a massive obstacle for any mayor to overcome.

I’m mindful there is a business and marketing company group frantically canvassing for whomever they consider to be a viable mayoral candidate.

Bring it on. My promise is simple: to be true to the people, not a soldier for the institution. I am older and slower but my commitment to what is fair motivates my stance to fight.

Finally, I send my love and prayers to the friends and family of all the victims of the Queens Drive crash. The city feels your sorrow. It’s sad that sometimes it takes tragedy to help us put life and politics in perspective. Kia kaha.

Sir Tim Shadbolt is the Invercargill Mayor.