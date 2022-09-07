Progress with Invercargill's primary health services gaining momentum

Dr Liz Craig is an Invercargill-based Labour List MP.

OPINION: While it’s still cold outside, the signs of spring are clearly here, with the sun rising earlier in the mornings and the daffodils blooming in the gardens that I pass on my morning walk.

As we emerge from winter, it’s also good to see the recent wave of respiratory illnesses starting to subside, with Covid-19 hospitalisations now at their lowest level in many months.

A big thank you to all of those working in the health sector, who’ve carried us through this difficult time.

It’s also great to see progress being made with Invercargill’s longstanding general practitioner (GP) shortages, with two new primary health services, West Invercargill Health and Te Hau o Te Ora opening on August 1.

As a result, it was recently reported that everyone on WellSouth’s waiting list had now found a GP, and that there was still capacity to take on more patients.

READ MORE:

* GP waiting lists slashed in Invercargill

* Minister commits to workforce development for Māori providers

* Hospital staff 'overwhelmed' by community thanks



A recent visit by Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare to Ngā Kete Mātauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust was also a reminder of the growth that’s occurred in primary mental health services across the south.

His visit was an opportunity to hear more about Mahana - Southern Māori Mental Health and Addiction Service, which provides support to those experiencing mild to moderate issues with mental health and addiction.

The WellSouth website is also a useful source of information on the other southern primary care practices offering mental health and addiction services, with Tōku Oranga (Access and Choice) placing health improvement practitioners, health coaches and community support workers in general practices across the south.

These people can provide free support to those experiencing issues with stress, addictions, social issues, or long-term physical health struggles.

Yet despite the progress that’s being made, challenges still remain.

That’s why the Government recently announced a range of further measures to help boost the health workforce. These build on the progress that’s already been made, which has seen thousands more doctors and nurses working for Health New Zealand than when we first came into Government, and more nurses being trained than ever.

They include increasing the number of funded clinical psychology internships, from 12 a year in 2017 to 28 this year. Next year these will increase to 38, and then to 40 from 2024, with interns also receiving increased payments on their placements of up to nearly $60,000 a year.

The Government and the board of the New Zealand Association of Counsellors (NZAC) have also developed a new opt-in accreditation pathway, so NZAC members with relevant qualifications and experience can be employed in publicly funded mental health and addiction roles.

Because counselling is a self-regulated profession, prior to this change even highly-qualified counsellors weren’t able to work in publicly funded clinical roles.

Now, once accredited, they’ll be able to work as health improvement practitioners, health coaches and in other publicly funded counselling roles.

The Government is also working with the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners to increase the number of GPs trained, from 200 to 300 each year.

Another initiative aims to double the number of nurse practitioners trained, to 100 each year. Non-practising nurses who wish to return to nursing will also be supported by a Return to Nursing Support Programme, which provides up to $5000 to help with their registration costs.

A new one-stop-shop for international recruitment is also being established within Te Whatu Ora / Health New Zealand, to make it easier for overseas trained health workers to move here and find jobs. The new recruitment service will help with immigration and registration for overseas-trained nurses, doctors, midwives and other health workers like physiotherapists.

So after a tough winter, it’s been great to see the progress that’s being made to address Invercargill’s GP shortages, as well as to expand the mental health services available in primary care. However, there’s still much more to do, which is why the Government is rolling out a range of further measures, which will help boost our health workforce capacity here in the south.