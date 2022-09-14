Two decades on, the south's facing the same hospital planning mistakes

Penny Simmonds is the MP for Invercargill

Cost-cutting at the new Dunedin hospital will be devastating for the people of Southland and it’s an issue that everyone in this region should be concerned about.

We’re already living with the devastating consequences of a hospital in Invercargill that is far too small for the Southland population.

It’s almost beyond belief that the Government is now considering repeating in Dunedin the mistakes made in Invercargill 20 years ago.

There are reports that more than 50 beds could be dropped from Dunedin Hospital, while operating theatres could also be scrapped.

These cuts will significantly impact the new hospital’s ability to meet the needs of Otago, let alone the people of this region, and medical staff and clinicians are understood to be gravely concerned.

Back in 2002, despite warnings from local surgeons and the National Party, the Labour Government arrogantly forged ahead with its smaller Southland hospital.

Southland’s Kew hospital had 199 beds, but we lost 30 with the rebuild and instead of five operating theatres we only got four.

Fast forward 20 years and we’re now hearing that Dunedin Hospital’s proposed 421 beds could be cut to 371, while some of its operating theatres could also be scrapped.

Invercargill’s hospital is a secondary level 4 base facility, while Dunedin is the tertiary major trauma centre for Otago and Southland, providing tertiary services for a combined catchment of 289,000 people.

Southlanders are increasingly being flown to Dunedin for life-saving medical intervention, as our own hospital falters, and so we clearly need access to a regional hospital that can meet our needs.

These proposed cuts for Dunedin are yet another broken promise from the Labour Government and they come on top of more devastating news for Southland.

It’s just been announced that the pre-approved plans for a new operating theatre and bigger emergency department at Southland Hospital have been stalled and are under review by the Government’s newly merged Health NZ entity.

This is despite these redevelopment plans being given the go ahead under the previous Southern District Health Board back in 2021.

This represents yet another backflip by the Government which leaves Southern health services in a precarious position.

In the meantime, Dunedin people are reported to be unhappy about the cuts at their hospital, with some suggesting they will march in the streets in protest.

That’s the sort of negative publicity that this Government does not like, with the Prime Minister immediately responding that decisions about the future size of Dunedin hospital had yet to reach Cabinet, and that “a hospital that is going to meet local needs,” was required.

I sincerely hope that Jacinda Ardern understands that the “local needs” she refers to don’t simply apply to Dunedin city, but also include the 289,000 people of both Invercargill, and rural Southland and Otago, and that we desperately need and deserve a new hospital that is fit for purpose.