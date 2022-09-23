Can the committee - rise up for health care

Letter to the editor

So the answer to our beleaguered Southland health care system is another committee?

The delays to the sorely needed fifth operating theatre and the expansion of the emergency department at Southland Hospital can be fixed immediately. We do not need another committee!

Long term, the concept of local politicos pushing Southland’s health concerns and needs at a national level with a coordinated single voice is good.

But we have a mayoral forum already – just bring in the local experts and input on health as needed to the existing mayoral forum.

Since my letter to the editor was published on August 22 calling for action following the August 14 Southland Times article “Hospital project on waiting list’’ we have had MP Penny Simmonds’ opinion piece that references the issue and now the former Southern District Health Board members calling for a committee.

Wow. I am underwhelmed.

To use an expression of Dan the weatherman - “whoosh”.

The subject has largely gone over the heads of most.

The barefaced facts are there, the politicos are in place, so let’s raise the issue with the Minister of Health and the Prime Minister now.

Eliminate the central government’s bureaucratic vacillation and resolve the fifth operating theatre and ED issues now.

I am prepared to put my shoulder to the wheel. Who else is?

Remember the saying that the definition of a camel is a horse designed by a committee – so let’s put aside unnecessary gum-fests, mount up and take on Wellington.

Lindsay Buckingham

Invercargill