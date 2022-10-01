Letters: We need better energy planning

Solar panels – better atop the Tiwai smelter than on good farm land.

Electricity industry needs reform

Federated Farmers spokesman Mark Hooper is quoted as totally against 330,000 solar panels being installed on a North Island sheep farm.

I agree with him that there is no place for solar arrays on good farm land.

I also agree with him that the ideal places for solar arrays would be on the roofs of large buildings such as big box retailers- and, I would suggest, the buildings of Tiwai aluminium smelter (The Southland Times, September 21).

There is also need for urgent public consultation regarding future energy planning.

The 1997 Bradford reforms of the strategic electricity industry have not worked, as predicted by energy experts of the time.

Leaving it to the generation/retailers has the potential to continue detrimentally affecting not only householders but also the ecosystems currently bearing the brunt of severe environmental change under the guise of sustainable energy.

Chris Henderson

Lumsden

ICC burdening future generations

I am an 86-year-old Invercargill ratepayer.

I am constantly bewildered and surprised by our current city council’s endeavours and (potentially) the new incoming councillors’ intentions to spend the public’s hard-earned money.

We are paying high interest rates on substantial debt

In my opinion “local council’’ and “private enterprise’’ do not mix.

Just consider the council’s Bond Contracts investments which proved wholly unprofitable.

Also the farm out at Tiwai, purchased by the council a few years back and later sold at a considerable loss in supposedly favourable economic times.

Some of the new (if elected) councillors and mayoral hopefuls seem to have their heads in the clouds when it comes to managing our city’s funds.

I am now almost fearful of what is going to happen here, and the awful burden being placed on the generations to come.

D Todd

Invercargill