An election of cinematic excitements

EDITORIAL: The local elections have delivered old-style cinematic fascinations. For both Southland and Gore districts, it’s an old-style cliffhanger. For Invercargill, it’s more a case of the plot twists ahead.

New Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark is a much different personality from Sir Tim Shadbolt. A lot of people are. Clark arrives at the top job with an agenda that will mightily challenge not just the planned path ahead, but in some cases decisions already made.

The mayor has only one vote, but given his strong performance in the polls, and that of the Let’s Go team he was part of, and that for the most part voters have had decades to assess his performance he can claim a mandate for change.

But his council, its remaining two places yet to be decided, will be a balance of established and new figures. And we use the term “balance’’ with some trepidation, because there’s real scope for a great deal of teetering.

But the status quo, for those who like it, can also be interpreted as stability. The great challenge of Clark’s mayoralty, at a time when many changes will be required by forces outside the council, will be to negotiate change without triggering wild instability.

That’s a task for the whole council, and its executive and staff And the drama won’t be long coming, given Clark’s immediate emphasis on significant governance structure change.

Meanwhile, in Southland and Gore, it’s a case of stay tuned.

We still have five people within reach of claiming one of the two still too-close-to-call mayoralties. Southland district has a mighty struggle between incumbent Gary Tong, Geoffrey Young and Rob Scott, and in Gore it’s even more finely balanced between Tracy Hicks and Ben Bell.

As things stand, there’s just a few dozen votes between the Southland trio, and a handful between the Gore pair. That’s a startling validation of the need to vote.

The election, nationwide but the need to review the voting system nationwide has been miserably proven by the stubbornly low turnouts. Just 36% nationwide, and the south needn’t feel too proud to be a tad the right side of that average.

We delude ourselves if we think the low turnout to local elections can be fixed by finding ways to make it easier to vote. The greater need is for us to be more motivated to vote.

Certainly we should be fixing up the system too.

There were awkwardnesses and unhelpfulnesses - looking at you, NZ Post, functioning like a limping donkey under the pressure of old-fashioned last-minute postal demand.

A clear-eyed review is needed and most likely it should be the entirely independent and detailed scrutiny Local Government NZ is at last calling for.

But it’s hardly as though the heart of the problem has been that people who were otherwise ardent in their wish to choose their local representatives were somehow confounded by terrible hurdles.

What repelled far more people was that the whole business struck them as a tedious chore. A government-imposed homework assignment.

The goal cannot be to make voting so utterly effortless that it becomes almost the path of least resistance to those who aren’t especially engaged, or informed, and don’t exactly understand what the stakes are.

It’s to address those issues. In that respect our civics education has been sorely lacking, and waggling fingers at schools is unworthy. They do their best amidst a crowded syllabus; some better than others.

But the repellent delusion that is costing us democratically is that voting won’t change much really. When it could do, if we better understood the stakes and constraints.

That’s a big job. Potentially a stimulating one, because this stuff isn’t dull.