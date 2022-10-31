Govt is cutting solutions, not problems

Penny Simmonds: Unfortunately, job losses aren’t the only dark cloud looming over SIT.

Penny Simmonds is the MP for Invercargill and former chief executive of the Southern Institute of Technology.

Jobs at the Southern Institute of Technology are set to go as the Government’s beleaguered polytechnic mega-merger Te Pūkenga struggles to balance its books.

In the south, this will slash $2 million from SIT, and about $2.7 million from Otago Polytechnic, and comes on top of 3% budget cuts ordered by Te Pūkenga in early August for the remainder of 2022.

Polytechnics are already running leanly, with staff cuts now the only outcome.

The Tertiary Education Union agrees saying that polytechnics are at the stage “where there isn’t much left to cut, except for staff.”

My heart goes out to the local tutors, support staff and course managers, many of whom I’ve worked with over the years.

These are good people who’ve put students first and who have sacrificed much through Covid, and this restructuring.

Both SIT and Otago Polytechnic have performed well up until now, maintaining positive budgets, good enrolments, and great industry support.

It’s therefore beyond belief that their staff are being targeted.

John Hawkins/Stuff Zero Fees has been successful in attracting students to Southland and the local labour market

What’s worse, during recent staff consultation on Te Pūkenga’s operating model, management had the opportunity to alert staff to these job cuts, but no indication was ever given.

And despite questions in the house and at select committee, Education Minister Chris Hipkins consistently denied to me that job losses would occur, but how can he distance himself now?

Unfortunately, job losses aren’t the only dark cloud looming over SIT, with its ground-breaking Zero Fees initiative also under threat from 2023 onwards.

This scheme allowed SIT to attract students from around the country and overseas. It gave our city a point of difference, met industry needs and provided much-needed training across nursing, hospitality and tourism, trades and business.

Losing Zero Fees will be devastating for SIT, but it will also have serious implications for regional economic development in Southland.

And it makes no sense, at a time of severe labour shortages, for the Government to undermine the one organisation which can address these issues.

Significantly SIT is currently researching the impact that the Zero Fees model has had on Southland’s labour market, with a report next month.

According to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Zero Fees has been successful in attracting students to Southland and the local labour market would be negatively impacted without it.

On a trip South in 2019, Mr Hipkins gave assurances that SIT would not lose this scheme - time has obviously altered the minister’s view.

He also promised that Te Pūkenga would address the sector’s predicted $48 million loss, but three years on that figure has blown out to $63 million, down from $110 million, with another $200 million wasted in “set up” costs.

The country’s skills shortage is worse than ever and top performing polytechnics like SIT have been undermined, with staff now paying the ultimate price as their jobs hang in the balance.