Old backcountry huts should be part of our future too

Be it ever so humble . . .

Jacqui Dean is the MP for Waitaki

In the remote back-blocks of New Zealand, hundreds of small, humble huts provide safe shelter for intrepid Kiwis with a love of the outdoors. These huts are part of our social history and should be maintained for all New Zealanders to use and enjoy.

There’s been recent controversy surrounding the disposal of backcountry​ huts in the North Island, and concern over the Department of Conservation’s (DOC) wavering commitment to maintaining the hut network across the country.

DOC manages a network of over 967 account huts. They provide refuge from bad weather, a bed for overnight excursions, and a base from where people can walk, hunt or bike.

These huts come in all shapes and sizes; many were built in the 1940s and 1950s as a base for wild animal control, sheep mustering, recreation, and scientific work.

In the early days, materials were often carried in on the backs of men; timber was sometimes felled on the spot and packhorses were used to help the build.

We can only imagine how hard it must have been for those men to get supplies to site and construct these buildings in difficult conditions.

Their legacy is the no-frills huts we have today.

They are modest in size and basic in nature but that’s what people love about them.

It’s the history of how they were built, their isolation and the shelter they provide from the elements that make them so special to those who use them.

Supplied Jacqui Dean: Hunters and trampers don’t want or expect major upgrades

The people I’ve spoken with who use these huts regularly, don’t want fancy new buildings. Hunters want to head into the bush with their mates and bunk down for the night somewhere safe.

Trampers want somewhere to rest and recover at the end of a long day; a place to dry their boots and prepare some food.

They don’t want or expect major upgrades, they just want the huts to be maintained to a decent standard.

I saw a map recently which showed pictures of all the huts in the Southern South Island region with markers for where they are located. It served as a visual reminder of how these structures have been built in the most rugged environments, how they each have their own character, and how they’ve stood the test of time.

The Backcountry Trust funds and supports volunteers to maintain huts and build tracks for outdoor enthusiasts including trampers, deerstalkers and mountain bikers.

The trust’s website notifies people that it has no funds available to distribute due to delays in funding decisions from DOC.

The Government allocated $1.2 billion out of the Covid Response and Recovery Fund to Jobs for Nature, including $488 million to DOC as part of Budget 2020.

If DOC now faces financial pressures that impact on its ability to fund maintenance of backcountry huts, then something has gone seriously wrong.

DOC has a responsibility to make sure people have a safe and enjoyable experience when they connect with nature on public conservation land and huts play in important role in fulfilling that obligation.

It’s not as if these huts have been left to rack and ruin over many years.

Of the 967 back country huts managed by DOC, 89 percent met DOC’s own standards and targets for the 2021/22 year.

Revenue from those paying to stay in back country huts has not changed markedly over the past five years either, hovering at just over $2 million.

So, with good standards across the network, it appears that DOC’s wavering commitment to back country huts is a reflection of the financial mess the department finds itself in.

We have a biodiversity crisis in New Zealand, and we know that hunters play an important role in reducing the number of wild animals that have a significant impact on forests, shrublands and native grasslands.

Surely it makes sense to encourage and support their efforts by providing basic shelter and accommodation in remote areas.

There’s a Facebook group dedicated to backcountry huts and tracks that has 58,000 followers. These people share photos and stories about the huts and are passionate about the role they play in outdoor recreation.

In some instances, these people go to the same huts that their parents and grandparents stayed in many years ago; they want their own children to be able to do the same.

Backcountry huts are part of our history, but they should be part of our future too.