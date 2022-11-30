An incredible year of change in the south

Liz Craig is a Labour List MP based in Invercargill

OPINION: Flying home from Wellington after a busy week in the House provided the opportunity to reflect on the incredible year that’s been, both internationally and here in the south.

This year has seen one of the biggest transformations of Invercargill’s CBD in a generation, with the opening of the ILT’s new Langlands Hotel and Invercargill Central’s Stages One and Two.

The Stage Two opening included the placing of a time capsule in one of the walls which included, amongst other things, a letter from the Invercargill City Council to its future residents, to be opened in 50 years’ time.

Yet it doesn’t seem so long ago that the Provincial Growth Fund invested in an initial feasibility study to help guide the project’s business case, which was followed by further Government support to help with the redevelopment

While it’s hard to predict what life will be like for Invercargill’s residents in 50 years’ time, unless significant changes are made it’s likely they’ll be seeing the increasing impacts of climate change.

The drought and fires in the Awarua-Waituna wetlands earlier this year stand as a reminder of the south’s vulnerably to its effects.

In this respect, it was good to see the completion of the Stead Street stopbank upgrade earlier this year. Built with funding from both the Government and the Invercargill City Council, the new sheet pile flood wall reinforces the stop bank and will help stop waves overtopping the road during severe storm events.

This year also saw significant community transmission of Covid-19 across the south, as well as a large number of influenza cases. I’d like to thank all of those in the health sector for their incredible work in what has been a very difficult year.

Thanks also to all the community providers who took on extra funding so they could help support those impacted by Covid-19 who were isolating at home.

The war in Ukraine has also had major impacts, not only for those in Europe, but also via its effects on the cost of living here.

However it’s also been good to see the support the Government has provided by way of fuel tax cuts, half price public transport and the cost of living payment. Increases to benefits earlier in the year will have also helped many families during this difficult time.

From a local government perspective, this year has also brought about significant change, with three new mayors elected across the south.

Congratulations to Mayors Nobby Clark in Invercargill, Rob Scott in Southland and Ben Bell in Gore on your new roles. But also a huge thank you to outgoing Mayors Tim Shadbolt, Gary Tong and Tracy Hicks for your collective decades of service to your communities. It was a pleasure working with you over the past five years.

With Christmas just a few short weeks away, it was great to be part of the Southland Santa Parade over the weekend and to see so many families out enjoying the day.

As this is my last column for the year, I’d like to wish you all a restful holiday season and hope you can spend some time with friends and family enjoying all the south has to offer.