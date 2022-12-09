Three Waters: Understand massive stakes, or make massive mistakes

Bryan Cadogan is the Clutha District Mayor.

OPINION: Some would say it was more good luck than good management that I managed to avoid the southern mayoral malaise and sneak back in for another term. Whatever the case, I am rapt to be back and have the chance to finish what I started.

There is so much to do in the next three years, and there are endless external pressures that are going to unavoidably make life difficult, but I suspect that success will pivot on one issue - Three Waters Reform - and quite frankly I am sick of it.

Virtually everyone is consumed in the politics and the pantomime, and the true and very present danger for the south is completely lost.

Put simply, I believe if we get this wrong everyone’s lives will be financially compromised and many, many, Otago and Southland people will go bankrupt. I do not say this lightly.

In time the politics will fade away and we in the south could be left with a model lacking the population mass required if we do not remain clinical and understand the dynamics at play.

If you don’t believe me have a look at a map of New Zealand and consider what it means from a reform perspective to be a great behemoth of a land mass like Otago and Southland, dotted with remote hamlets, most too far away from others to get any synergies and connections.

The only way the south could be in a worse shape is if we teamed up with the West Coast. As the momentum grows to change the present four entity structure, alternative scenarios are fraught with hidden ramifications.

Another interesting observation that should be brought into our calculation is that virtually half the South Island’s population is concentrated in the very small area of Christchurch City, Waimakariri and Selwyn Districts.

This is the only critical mass the south can cling to, and it is little wonder that Christchurch and Waimakariri have joined Auckland City in promoting the counter proposal of 12 entities.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Bryan Cadogan says the success of his next term in office will hinge on the Three Waters Reform.

No disrespect to our Dunedin neighbours, but our canny cuz isn’t going to cut it as our largest population centre, and with an ageing infrastructure will struggle to carry themselves far less assist others.

We need to look closer at the genesis of these reforms, rather than skimming through social media comments. All the urban cost drivers of recent times have been focussed on trying to keep up with environmental expectations that outpace peoples wage increases.

We must also not confuse rural one water with urban three waters, especially now that rural differences have been acknowledged in the legislation and no rural water supply has to be involved in these reforms, leaving the battle lines distinctly as urban.

So what is really at stake?

I came back into politics 12 years ago, primarily motivated after experiencing first hand the financial challenges our mother faced after dad died and she went down to a single pension. Already back then the single largest expense she faced was council rates.

We had just gone through a period of inflation and a propensity from councils to string a few double-digit rate increases together, and the cumulative effect saw a concerning trajectory of costs.

For a single pensioner 20 years ago, rates equated to $1 in every $13 of their income. Come forward to 2010 and the rule of thumb was nearer to $1 in every $8.

Already we were seeing financial stress manifesting in cost-cutting measures like doing without a car, cutting back on insurance, food and medical expenses. This is the reality that has almost been accepted as the norm for over a decade for many.

Somewhere around this time in response to the pressure, and despite common belief, councils began reigning cost escalations in.

For Clutha, we have maintained our self-imposed 4% rates cap since 2013, but there is a head of steam building, and it almost entirely is caused by environmental expectations outstripping society’s ability to pay – hence Three Waters reform.

No doubt you will have heard the argument that councils have underinvested in critical infrastructure.

I would prefer to say that we have deliberately prioritised projects to protect the people we serve, but it’s impossible to restrain costs, especially in this inflammatory environment, and if we get out-manoeuvred and find ourselves in an all-new-nightmare southern entity in a very few short years we will find ourselves with rates that I predict will correlate to $1 in every $4.

Then the true issues and needs around three waters will become readily apparent.

So the next time you talk Three Waters, please think about what it truly means to us.

For some areas of New Zealand one system works but for others it most definitely doesn’t, so for South’s sake we must be careful what we ask for.