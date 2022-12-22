Why time flies - and how Gov't spent it this year

Rino Tirikatene is the MP for Te Tai Tonga

OPINION: And just like that, Christmas is here. I know it’s a cliché, but this year time went faster than any year before.

Where the days and weeks and months go? It’s common for people to perceive time’s passage differently. The older you get, the quicker it seems to go.

I felt that way this year, but apparently there’s a scientific reason for it.

As a five-year-old starting out at school our relative sense of time is short – only five years.

But as a 50-year-old, perhaps re-entering Parliament, our relative sense of time is much longer. For a middle-aged politician a day can pass in a flash (our hypothetical 50-year-old lived through 18,250 days).

But for a five-year-old a single day can drag on and on (our hypothetical primary schooler has only lived through a comparatively modest 1825 days).

All of that is to say: Christmas is a time to pause and consciously use our days to appreciate whānau, friends, and our communities.

The New Year will roll around soon enough, making that refection and rest incredibly important.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Rino Tirikatene – a focus on economic security.

Parliament takes this period to rest, reflect, and if necessary reset as well.

For our government, we’re going into the break and the New Year (2023) with a singular focus on the economic security of New Zealanders.

This year that economic security was our chief focus.

We removed the fuel excise tax to help keep gas prices affordable as supply.

We implemented half-price public transport.

We paid out a cost-of-living payment to those people who needed it most.

We also implemented a childcare subsidy for more families than ever before.

All of this was, of course, on top of the generous support that was already in place including the winter energy payment, the best start payment, and fees-free tertiary education in the first year.

This year was, as everyone acknowledges, tougher than most.

The war in Ukraine, coupled with the disruptions Covid-19 is causing in supply chains, pushed up the prices of energy and many essential items.

But our Government acted with excise tax changes and public transport subsidies.

The Omicron wave made its way to these shores at the beginning of the year too, cresting and falling at certain points in the year.

But a successful vaccine roll-out meant that we avoided the worst public health impacts.

In each of these situations our focus was on ensuring New Zealanders were secure.

I mean that in two senses: the Government’s excise tax changes, public transport and education subsidies, and payments for working people and parents guaranteed our economic security. But a successful vaccine roll-out (alongside access to antivirals) guaranteed a secure public health strategy too.

As 2023 unfolds this will remain our focus – supporting New Zealanders to keep themselves and their families healthy and prospering.

We’ll also maintain our focus on regional New Zealand including Southland.

Southland is home to some our most important energy generators, the best tourism spots, the leading farmers, the largest industrial site, and Bluff oysters to boot.

This means it’s important for any government to ensure Southland is attracting the investment that it needs.

With that, I hope you all enjoy the break.