Supportive start to an already busy year

Liz Craig is an Invercargill-based Labour List MP

With Parliament set to resume next week, you could be forgiven for thinking a February 14 start date would signal a quiet start to the political year. Yet the first few weeks of 2023 have been anything but.

Jacinda Ardern’s announcement that she would step down as Prime Minister provided an opportunity to thank her for her five incredible years of service, and for those of us who attended Rātana with her, in her last public engagement in that role, to hear her say that it had been “the greatest privilege of my life”.

The following day Chris Hipkins was sworn in as Prime Minister and he has already had a busy start, with a Cabinet reshuffle and visits to Auckland and Waitangi, as well as outlining his priorities for the year ahead, which includes a focus on supporting households with the rising cost of living.

With many families finding things hard as the global situation impacts the cost of living here, it was fantastic to see his first policy announcement being an extension to the 25c per litre fuel tax cuts and half price public transport, which were due to be phased out by the end of March.

These will now continue to the end of June, with the fuel tax cuts reducing the cost of filling up a 60-litre tank by around $17.25 and half price public transport saving someone who pays two $5 fares a day $25 per week.

As previously announced, half price public transport will also be permanent for Community Service Card holders.

In addition to the cost of living, the past few weeks have been incredibly tough for those in Auckland impacted by the recent floods. It was great to see Prime Minister Hipkins on the ground in Auckland extending his support to affected communities.

However, with Southland’s own floods in 2020 still fresh in many people’s minds, it was good to see the Stead Street stopbank upgrade competed last year with financial support from the Government, and work on the Waihōpai River stopbank getting under way.

Co-funded by Environment Southland and central Government, the Waihōpai River stopbank upgrade will help protect Invercargill from flooding during future extreme weather events, with these becoming increasingly likely as a result of climate change.

Supplied The Waihopai River, Invercargill

Going down to the Waihōpai River to take a photo of the stopbank upgrade site I was reminded of one of my own priorities for this year, seeing further action on the New River Estuary.

Even in the 10 minutes I was there to take a photo, I encountered a huge variety of birdlife, including white-faced herons, royal spoonbills and numerous seagulls and shags, all eking out their existence amongst the plastic debris scattered along the shoreline and the macroalgae covered mudflats.

Clearly more needs to be done protect this vital habitat.

The new year has also seen the return of several large events.

Over the weekend it was great to see hundreds turning out to support the Waitangi Day celebrations at the Ngāi Tahu Treaty Festival at Ōtākou Marae on the Otago Peninsular.

And with the Burt Munro Challenge on again this year, it’s fantastic to welcome the estimated 7500 visitors who are due to arrive in Invercargill this week. Many who have visited in previous years will notice some big changes to Invercargill’s CBD, including the ILT’s new Langlands Hotel, the Esk and Don Streetscape upgrades and the new Invercargill Central retail precinct.

Despite these positive changes, the global situation means the cost of living is likely to remain a significant challenge for many this year, and as the Prime Minister has said, supporting families and households through this will be the Government’s top priority.