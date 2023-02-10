Southern flood resilience projects progressing well

Nicol Horrell is the chairman of Environment Southland

As I contemplated my first column for the year in unseasonably warm conditions, it seemed unbelievable that we were experiencing a heatwave while our northern cousins were enduring record-breaking rainfall that caused heart-breaking loss of life and damage to property and infrastructure.

We are offering support to the Auckland region along with many other regions because we know from our own experience, the value of supporting each other during climate events and sharing the learnings.

Across Southland, Environment Southland is working on a number of flood resilience projects.

Good progress is being made on the left bank at the Mataura township. Engineers identified potential erosion issues that could impact that stop bank just before Christmas.

The work to deal with the problem started in January and is being carried out under urgency. A quick response was necessary to protect the community in the immediate future from the potential undermining of that section of the stop bank, should there be a significant weather event.

With predictions of more frequent and more severe weather in the coming decades, a more comprehensive plan will be developed for the Mataura River over a longer period to cope with the changing climate.

Work on the Waihōpai River stop bank is under way to raise and widen it in some areas to increase the flood defences for Invercargill.

The work will take some months and while it is a bit inconvenient for people who enjoy using the Waihōpai Walkway, we will, once the upgrade is complete, be restoring the trail.

Another upgrade in Invercargill is the Stead Street pump station, which will provide greater protection to the airport and the surrounding area. This work is clearly visible on the roadside near the airport turn-off for those driving to and from Otatara.

These flood protection projects, along with others underway, are a significant investment in community resilience. You can find more about the projects in our climate resilience programme on the Environment Southland website

Supplied Nicol Horrell: Let’s not create a costly extra layer of bureaucracy.

The rain this week has provided welcome relief to the dry conditions Southland has been experiencing.

However, it hasn’t been enough for us to revise our water shortage status and we are actively monitoring the situation as there is still the potential for a water shortage in late summer/autumn, given river conditions and the climate outlook.

Submissions to the Government on the Spatial Planning Bill and the Natural and Built Environment Bill closed on February 5. These are two of the three bills destined to replace the Resource Management Act (RMA).

While most people would agree that after more than 30 years the RMA needs a major overhaul, many aspects of it are fine and will, hopefully, be incorporated into the new acts.

Let’s not forget that the Resource Management Act is our founding environmental legislation. It was world leading and groundbreaking at the time, and still provides a platform to build on for the future.

What isn’t so great, is its inconsistent interpretation, the cost and agonisingly slow delays, which are frustrating.

Certainly, our proposed Southland Water and Land Plan is a case in point. Any process that takes more than seven years to complete is seriously flawed.

What I want for the new legislation that replaces the RMA is clear national direction to achieve greater consistency, while allowing for regional flavour, because we know one size does not fit all.

Hopefully, the submissions on the bills result in some significant changes to achieve these goals.

If we are to achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness, then let’s not create a costly extra layer of bureaucracy to administer it or the need for Government appointees on every hearing.

I hope some degree of political bipartisanship can be reached through the select committee process, because this legislation is too important to get wrong.

I attended the Waitangi Day celebration at the Ōtākou Marae near Dunedin on Monday.

There was a good crowd at this year’s event and we all enjoyed the warm summer weather. The focus was on partnerships and the continuing journey we are all on to reach a place where all New Zealanders are comfortable celebrating Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and outstanding historic issues have been resolved.

Like all good partnerships, it needs to be based on transparency, trust and respect.

As a council we have made great strides and enjoy working in partnership with southern iwi. I look forward to the opportunities and challenges as we work towards strengthening and growing our relationship, together.