Take the time to get prepared now - Bell

Ben Bell is the Gore district mayor-elect.

As I sit in my mayoral office, I can't help but think about the recent devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The images of flooded streets, damaged homes, and stranded families have left a lasting impression.

It's clear to see from the share amount of relief efforts around country, it has had the same impact on much of New Zealand.

In my experience working within Civil Defence, I understand the importance of being prepared for emergencies. These events come at us fast and effect our lives in way we wouldn’t even imagine.

So, what can you do to prepare for a potential emergency?

Well, for starters, you can make sure you have an emergency kit stocked with essentials such as non-perishable food, water, first aid supplies, and a radio, just to name a few.

And no, your emergency kit shouldn't just be a six-pack of beer and some leftover pizza from last night.

You should also make sure you have a plan in place for how you and your family will evacuate if necessary. Do you have a designated meeting spot? Have you practised your evacuation plan?

Christel Yardley/Stuff The aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle in Napier, Hawkes Bay region. Volunteers helped in the Waiohiki area on Thursday.

As a council we take steps to ensure that our district and furthermore region is prepared for emergencies.

We have a civil defence plan in place, and our Emergency Management Southland are well-trained and equipped to handle any situation that arises.

It is important that both the council and members of the community are as prepared as we can be in case of any emergency.

Councils need to be constantly improving our reliance to natural disasters, especially with climate change on the horizon making these events more frequent.

Not only government but also our communities need to be as prepared as we can possibly be when these events come.

I have talked about the basics, but now is also an ideal time to start thinking outside of the box. Do you know your neighbours well?, where are the flood plains in my area?, how will I need to help my family and friends or do they need to help me?

These are the less physical preparedness actions but important thoughts all the more that will be essential to act rather than react.

It is hard to know what prepared looks like, but having the basics nailed is a good starting point.

It is clear to see from recent events what is important in an emergency, and that is the sense of community.

Reading and hearing stories of communities rallying together in tough times makes me proud to be a New Zealander.

The Gore District is working directly with Tararua as part of the “Adopt a Community” LGNZ response, as fantastic initiative lead by our local Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan.

Hearing of the efforts locals in Southland have made to help those in need up north makes me even prouder of our community.

Our thoughts go out to those effected, we can’t even begin to imagine what you are going through and the outpour of support from the regions show that, once again, we will band together, as we have done time and time again to support those in need, invest in rebuilding infrastructure and get back to moving the country forward.

We all have a part to play in ensuring that we are ready for whatever comes our way.

So, let's all do our part to ensure that we are prepared for potential emergencies.

Don't be caught off guard - take the time to prepare now, and you'll thank yourself later